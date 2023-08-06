Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Matthew Judon returns in dominant fashion

After a day off Saturday, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields for their tenth training camp practice on Sunday. In what was officially the start of their first game week of the season, New England donned shells and shorts for the session.

Here’s what happened on the back fields of Gillette Stadium.

Attendance

Absent: OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, ST Matthew Slater, OL David Andrews*, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: OT Trent Brown

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu, TE Johnny Lumpkin

*new addition

Takeaways

Red sleeves return: Fresh off a contact adjustment, star pass rusher Matthew Judon had his busiest day of the summer as a full participant in team drills. There was no rust either, as Judon was a consistent presence in the backfield recording three would-be sacks. Judon hinted there may still be more days on the conditioning field in his future, but he is ready to go.

Gonzo: Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was back to getting his hands on footballs throughout Sunday’s session. In an early 7-on-7 drill, the first-round draft pick nicely read a ball downfield from Mac Jones to Kayshon Boutte to secure an interception. He then later recorded another pass breakup along the sideline as Jones looked for Kendrick Bourne (although Bourne later claimed he simply dropped the pass).

Tyquan Update: Second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was a full participant in Sunday’s session after spending last week limited, but had an up-and-down day in the process. He worked with Bailey Zappe’s group for most of practice, but Mac Jones’ one pass to the speedster was a poor throw along the goal line that Myles Bryant knocked away. Zappe also didn't help Thornton’s cause as the receiver would have had an easy score if not for an under-thrown ball. The two did connect earlier on a nice touch pass downfield, but Thornton also had a pass in his hands knocked away by Joshuah Bledsoe down the left sideline.

O-Line Issues: It was apparent New England was down four usual starters along the offensive line — working with Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott on the outside and Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz, and Kody Russey manning the middle. Beyond Matthew Judon, there was often pass rushers in the backfield blowing up plays, with Anfernee Jennings, Lawerence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Ja’Whaun Bentley appearing to record pressures and/or “sacks”.

Rookie receiver watch: Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte continue to stack strong days together. Douglas was again a busy target for both top QBs and had his best rep on a whip route against Myles Bryant. As for Boutte, he hauled in another impressive touchdown along the back end line with Isaiah Bolden in tight coverage.

Kicker Watch: After splitting reps throughout Friday’s in-stadium practice, rookie Chad Ryland handled kicking duties on Sunday. There were questions in the media tent about whether his third attempt was successful, but Ryland appeared to go a clean 3-for-3 on his others. From this point of view, his last make came in the 50-yard range.

Other notes:

DeVante Parker hauled in an impressive catch going up-and-over Jack Jones for what looked like a 40-yard touchdown from Mac Jones. As for the corner, he spent time opposite Gonzalez with Jonathan Jones not participating.

While working in the red zone, Bill Belichick sent the entire defense on a full field lap before quickly having a word with the unit before play resumed. Davon Godchaux noted after practice it stemmed from some sort of operational error.

Jabrill Peppers will be checking the film to see if Mike Gesicki got both feet down after he hauled in an impressive one-handed catch along the right sideline. Peppers was tight in coverage, acknowledging that sometimes there’s nothing more he can do. The safety did get some revenge as he later broke up a near completion to Hunter Henry in the end zone.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe also had an active day in the secondary. He made a nice recovery downfield to knock a ball out of Tyquan Thornton’s hands, then intercepted Trace McSorely later in 11s. Marte Mapu and Shaun Wade also recorded INTs on the day.

The Patriots return to the practice fields on Monday for Day 11 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with gates set to open at 12.