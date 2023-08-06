Even though they are now both retired from playing professional football, former teammates and twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty still have close ties to the New England Patriots organization. In fact, they will team up to call the club’s preseason games this year.

On Sunday, the team announced that the so-called McCourty TwinCast will be available as an alternate viewing option to complement the classic preseason presentation on WBZ-TV 4 and the Patriots Preseason Network. The option will be made available for all three of the team’s exhibition contests, starting this Thursday against the visiting Houston Texans.

The McCourty TwinCast will be made available online at patriots.com and wbz.com. Additionally, the show will be broadcast on WSBK TV 38 in Boston for the Patriots’ second preseason contest versus the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 19.

The McCourty twins will watch those games, plus the preseason finale at the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 26, from Jason’s home in New Jersey.

“I am excited to try something new,” he said, via the team. “I am fired up to welcome my brother to the broadcast side of football and look forward to hanging out and watching a game with him. Buckle up, because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jason originally entered the NFL with the Titans in 2009, and was followed by his brother one year later: Devin joined the Patriots as a first-round draft pick in 2010. The two joined forces in New England in 2018, and spent three seasons together — including the franchise’s most recent championship campaign in 2018.

Jason announced his retirement from pro football last year. Earlier this offseason, Devin also stepped away from the game. The two have 405 regular season and playoff games on their combined career résumé.

Following their on-field careers, both went into broadcasting. Jason is working for NFL Network, with Devin now with NBC. This August, however, they will embark on a new adventure together.

“I am excited to watch Patriots football as a member of Pats Nation,” Devin said. “I am looking forward to giving great insight on training camp and the 2023 Patriots.”