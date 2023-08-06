‘Happy’ Matthew Judon talks contract adjustment after strong return to practice fields

Throughout Sunday’s training camp practice, Matthew Judon and his red sleeves were a consistent presence for the first time this summer. It just happens to come in the first practice since the New England Patriots adjusted his contract.

“Me and the guys upstairs got something done as far as my contract,” Judon said Sunday afternoon. “You guys all know. It’s reported. I’m happy. They’re happy. We shook hands, and now we’re playing football.”

The new agreement will now earn Judon $14 million in guarantees, up from just the $2 million he previously had remaining on the initial four-year, $54.5 million deal he signed in 2021. With two years still remaining on that contract, Judon noted the team did not have to adjust his contract.

“I think it represents they kind of want to keep me around here or keep me happy, or just they’re representing that they see what I did and they appreciate it as an organization,” he said.

“When you kind of do something that like that — because honestly they didn’t have to. If we’re being quite frank, they didn’t have to. They didn’t have to budge. They could have said you signed it, and this is what you’re going to do. But they helped me out so I can help the team out.”

Back on the practice fields Sunday, helping the team is exactly what Judon did. Despite spending the majority of the summer on the conditioning fields, Judon immediately looked like the pass rusher that’s piled up 28 sacks over the last two seasons.

The 30-year-old was a constant force in the backfield during the non padded practice, recording three would-be sacks during competitive team drills.

“We’re still ready for football,” Judon said. “We’re still ready for the game of football. And so if the coaches and the training staff tell me I’m on the lower field that day, that’s what I’m going to do. And if they say I’m up here, that’s what I’m going to do.”

With the contract situation now on the back burner until at least next season, Judon is now full steam ahead for what New England hopes will be another Pro Bowl season. While there still may be some limited sessions for him this summer, he will be locked and loaded when he is needed.

“Regardless if I would have got something done or not, I’m playing free.” Judon said. “Y’all kind of know me and know how my personality is and how I approach the game and approach the day in and day out.

“So, regardless if I was out here or I was down there running, I was doing it wholeheartedly, and I was doing it happy. It was never forced. Or it wasn’t like — I wasn’t ever thinking about something else. When I’m out here between the white lines, it’s all football.”