9 performances of note from the Patriots’ 10th training camp practice

The New England Patriots’ 10th practice of the summer did not see the same intensity as some of last week’s sessions. But despite the team wearing helmets and shells, there was no shortage of action.

So, with that said, here are the players that stood out on Sunday afternoon — for better or worse.

LB Matthew Judon: After playing a limited role over the first nine practices of the summer, the Pro Bowl linebacker increased his workload on Sunday and promptly made his presence felt. Judon established a constant presence in the offense’s backfield, and ended up registering three would-be sacks during 11-on-11 work — taking full advantage of a depleted offensive line.

CB Christian Gonzalez: Despite being around the ball constantly, Gonzalez had to wait until Sunday to catch his first interception of the summer. The first-round rookie perfectly read a deep pass attempt from Mac Jones to Kayshon Boutte in 7-on-s, and ended up high-pointing the pass for a pick. He later also tightly covered Kendrick Bourne to help force an incomplete pass.

S Joshuah Bledsoe: The third-year safety, who appears to be on the roster bubble, had an active day on Sunday. Not only did he break up a pass from Bailey Zappe — a last-second recovery and knockout against Tyquan Thornton — he also intercepted a Trace McSorley throw on a tip drill to end the session.

WR Demario Douglas and WR Kayshon Boutte: New England’s rookie wide receivers both had solid performances on Thursday. Douglas led all wideouts with four catches during team drills, including two from Mac Jones; he continues to deliver strong performances. Boutte, meanwhile, caught a Bailey Zappe touchdown in the back of the end zone; he has now had several solid days and appears to be getting involved a bit more.

WR Tyquan Thornton: On the other end of the wide receiver spectrum was Tyquan Thornton. His true return to practice — Friday’s in-stadium session was a glorified walkthrough — was not all bad, but it did see the second-year man spend most of the day with the second- and third-string offenses led by Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley. His lone target from Mac Jones, meanwhile, was nearly picked off.

The offensive line: The Patriots’ offensive line was without Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu. It therefore had to rely on a starting five of Riley Reiff, Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz, Kody Russey and Conor McDermott — a lineup that was unable to provide sufficient projection. The same was true for every other combination, allowing the defense to get the better of the offense and register multiple would-be INTs beyond the three by Matthew Judon mentioned above.

QB Bailey Zappe and QB Trace McSorley: Bailey Zappe has had some good practices this training camp, but Sunday’s was not among them. The second-year man threw an end zone interception to Shaun Wade, and also appeared to struggle with his ball placement at times. Third-stringer Trace McSorley threw picks to Marte Mapu and Joshuah Bledsoe.

Other players worth mentioning are cornerback Jack Jones, who again saw starter-level reps opposite Christian Gonzalez. In addition, wideout DeVante Parker had the catch of the day when he hauled in a 40-yard touchdown from Mac Jones. Lawrence Guy, Anfernee Jennings, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Diego Fagot, and Myles Bryant notched would-be sacks.

The Patriots will be back on the practices fields on Monday. Training camp session No. 11 will begin at 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening an hour earlier.