New England Patriots links 8/07/23 - Kendrick Bourne stiff-arms ‘stink, stank, stunk’ attack on WRs

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar puts together a position-by-position recap of the first nine training camp practices for the offense.
- Mike Dussault offers nine thoughts on the defense through three padded practices. 1. Staying healthy.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix; More.
- Evan Lazar spotlights Matthew Judon bringing the energy for the defense.
- Evan Lazar gives us five takeaways from media availability with Bill O’Brien and the Pats offensive coaches. 1. O’Brien talks Pats QBs: ‘I really, really enjoy coaching [Mac Jones].’
- Patriots announce ‘The McCourty TwinCast’, an alternate viewing option for the preseason.
- Press Conferences: Kendrick Bourne - Matthew Judon - Jabrill Peppers - Davon Godchaux - Josh Uche - Antonio Mafi.
- Coaches Press Conferences: Steve Belichick - Vinnie Sunseri - Mike Pellegrino - Jerod Mayo - DeMarcus Covington - Cameron Achord - Adrian Klemm.
- Training Camp Cast: Day 10 recap, Defense takes the day, O-Line concerns increase. (8.43 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: JuJu Smith-Schuster sees link with Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin; Judon’s contract; Cheers for the OC; Parker vs. Gonzalez; More.
- Bernd Buchmasser’s Sunday Patriots Notes: What the 2nd week of training camp taught us about the 2023 Pats.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Mac Jones and the new ‘why’ of the Patriots offense.
- Tom E. Curran’s training camp observations: Matt Judon-led defense gets even; With the preseason opener Thursday at Gillette Stadium, the team will probably rachet it up a bit on Monday and Tuesday in the final open practices of camp. More.
- Zack Cox’s Training Camp Observations: Everything we saw on Day 10. Matthew Judon saw his largest workload of training camp and dominated, notching at least three would-be “sacks” in 11-on-11 drills. More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 10 camp notebook: Matthew Judon puts New England’s turbulent offensive line on full display; Demario Douglas remains the training camp darling. He burnt Myles Bryant on a whip route in 7-on-7 and was Mac Jones’ first target in 11-on-11s. MOre.
- Mark Daniels reports that despite O-line woes, QB Mac Jones ends practice on high note.
- Zack Cox analyzes how the Patriots’ impressive rookie class has fared in training camp.
- Mark Daniels spotlights the winners and losers so far from Patriots training camp.
- Mike Kadlick wonders if Tyquan Thornton is being phased out of the Patriots offense.
- Mark Daniels explains how Matthew Judon’s impact goes beyond what you see. He also mentors younger Patriots like rising pass rusher Josh Uche.
- Phil Perry highlights Bill O’Brien lauding Mac Jones, reiterating ‘trust’ in the QB.
- Karen Guregian finds Pats receivers having fun with ‘Stink, stank, stunk’ description.
- Darren Hartwell notes Kendrick Bourne and the WR group appear well aware of their low expectations for 2023.
- Darren Hartwell updates where the Patriots reportedly stand in their pursuit of Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook. Both are on their radar, but it sounds like they’re leaning in Zeke’s direction.
- Chris Mason tells us what he learned about Robert Kraft in phone calls direct from NFL owners. /Good read.
- Dakota Randall is hearing the Patriots reportedly pushed hard for Stephon Gilmore trade.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Patriots, Mac Jones seeking rebound with Bill Belichick, OC Bill O’Brien after losing footing in 2022.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Must-see NFL players this preseason: Dynamic rookie QB, Patriots defenders and others worth a closer look.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: ‘They didn’t have to budge.’
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL training camp: Position battles within AFC, NFC. Patriots: Right tackle.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Sunday at NFL training camps. Patriots: Coming back from a day off, the Patriots’ defense wasn’t as sharp as coach Bill Belichick wanted, especially when it couldn’t get the proper personnel on the field. So Belichick sent the entire unit on a lap around the field and addressed the group about the miscue.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame lookahead. Robert Kraft included as contributor.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) New Personal Conduct Policy expands reporting obligation for players.
