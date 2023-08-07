On paper, the New England Patriots’ offensive line has the potential to be one of the better units in the league. Even with the right tackle spot a question mark and open for competition, the group features an enticing mix of proven quality (Trent Brown, David Andrews) and young talent (Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu).

Ten practices into this year’s training camp, however, the top unit has not lined up alongside each other even once. Far from it, actually.

Michael Onwenu starting camp on the physically unable to perform list already forced the depth at guard to be tested, first in the form of Bill Murray and later with Atonio Mafi and Kody Russey filling in. The other spots, meanwhile, also saw plenty of movement — from Trent Brown spending most of camp working out with the rehab group, to Cole Strange suffering an injury, to David Andrews sitting out the last two sessions.

As a result of all that personnel turnover, the Patriots fielded a makeshift offensive line during Sunday’s practice. From left to right, the first-unit group consisted of Riley Reiff, Kody Russey, James Ferentz, Atonio Mafi and Conor McDermott.

Needless to say, the situation is far from ideal. For offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, however, this involuntary rotation up front also creates opportunity.

“It is a little bit of a challenge but it’s a great opportunity not just for the players but for their coaches, too,” he recently told reporters. “We’re able to see guys go against guys they normally don’t go against, and they’re getting far more reps than they ever have.

“And so, I think when they’re put in that situation it creates a certain sense of urgency. It’s not like, ‘Hey, I’ll figure it out next year’ or, ‘I’ll figure it out in Week 3 or 4’ — you have to figure it out now. They put their foot to the fire and just have to respond.”

The aforementioned starting group for Sunday’s practice consists primarily of roster bubble players. Whereas Riley Reiff should be safe to make the team based on his contract, none of the other four are surefire locks to make the roster. They are still not, but at the very least they are now getting a chance for extending reps with the starting offense.

Klemm is of the same opinion, pointing out that some of the players have indeed stepped up to the challenge.

“In some cases — or most cases — it’s been beneficial; some greater than others, but there’s definitely been some positives,” he said. “And then, for us, again, it’s a great chance to evaluate guys. Some of the guys that are out are guys that we’ve seen play a lot. Some of these guys need an opportunity, and it just presented itself. Some of them run with it, and they’re doing pretty well. ...

“So, it’s been good for them. It’s been good for us to evaluate guys that we don’t get to see as much, that sometimes don’t get as many reps. So, it’s actually been a positive — not for those guys that are out, but for those guys that have been able to stay healthy.”