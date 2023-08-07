The New England Patriots’ training camp practice last Thursday saw cornerback Jack Jones suddenly leave the field without any clear reason whatsoever. He had made a play against wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, had briefly spoken to his position coach, and then was headed toward the locker room.

Jones was not alone, however. For a brief portion of his trip away from the practice grounds, he was accompanied by safety Jabrill Peppers.

As the veteran defender pointed out on Sunday, he was just trying to support his teammate.

“I was just giving him some wisdom. He’s an ultra-competitive kid, so I was just giving him some wisdom. That’s all,” Peppers told reporters..

“I don’t want to get too much into it because it really wasn’t anything. It’s training camp, I was just trying to give my guy some wisdom. It all worked out. It is what it is.”

Peppers using the moment to impart some “wisdom” on Jones, who reemerged 20 minutes later but did not reenter the session, was just another example of him taking over a more active leadership role this season. Now in his second year in the system, he therefore appears poised to help with filling the void created when long-time team captain and starting safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement this offseason.

Replacing McCourty’s contributions on and off the field is not a one-man job, but it appears Peppers will be part of the mix alongside the likes of Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills, among others. For the man himself, his experience is an important reason why.

“We’re all pretty much leaders. I’m just one of the guys who has been in the league — this is going to be my seventh year,” Peppers said. “A lot of guys on the defense played a lot of ball, and we have a lot of young guys who are very capable. We just try to give them the knowledge that we wish we would have had as young guys.

“That’s my whole thing: I think anyone can be a leader. You lead by example first and then voice second. That’s the way I try to move about it.”

Peppers’ approach to leadership is a popular one in the New England locker room. Both Jonathan Jones and defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr. preached about setting an example through their work in the aftermath of McCourty’s retirement.

For Peppers, that is simply following what he himself learned on the topic throughout his career in Cleveland, New York, and now New England.

“Like I said, leadership — I don’t think it comes in any particular outing,” the 2017 first-round draft pick said. “Anyone can lead, you just have to lead by example first and then voice second. Typically, if there’s a guy working hard on the right things on and off the field, guys gravitate toward that. That’s how I always was taught leadership.”