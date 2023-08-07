The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields on Sunday for the first of three straight sessions, and 10th overall this training camp. Even though they were not in full pads for this one, it was an entertaining affair that saw the offensive and defensive units exchange blows on the regular with the latter group making more impact plays on the day.

To recap the session, please make sure to take a look at Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice notebook. For everything else, let’s clean out that notebook of ours before turning our attention to Day 11.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 10

Patriots wide receivers take on underdog mentality: The quality of the Patriots’ wide receiver group has been a subject of debate all offseason, and the group is noticing. On the one hand, it is taking on an underdog mentality. On the other, it is starting to push back against its critics.

“We have a lot of doubters. We have a lot to prove,” said Kendrick Bourne on Sunday. “I’m excited. It’s good to be the underdog sometimes, because they don’t know we’re coming.”

The position group was in the headlines quite a bit this summer, with speculation about the addition of free agent DeAndre Hopkins running rampant to fill some early-summer air time. A byproduct of that was the group’s overall ability being put into question — something that has not changed since.

Just recently, Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal labeled the group as “stink, stank, stunk” during a recent TV appearance. Bourne took exception to that comment.

“We put in the work behind closed doors,” he said. “A lot of things are said, but we put in the work. So, we know how we feel. We know what we’re capable of. And it’s not just us receivers — it’s all of us as a group. If we all work together as 11, it will play out for the better for all of us.”

In general, the third-year Patriot is feeling good about the direction he and the entire offense are headed to. The key element for him is comfort.

“We’re very comfortable in a sense of knowing what we’re doing and being on the same page,” Bourne said. “Just growing each and every day, but we’re going in the right direction it feels like. It feels good.”

Calvin Anderson makes his first appearance of the summer: Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson had previously been a no-show since he was placed on the non-football illness list ahead of training camp. On Sunday, however, that changed: he was briefly spotted on the sideline in street clothes, standing next to O-line coach Adrian Klemm.

Whether or not a return is imminent, this can still be interpreted as a positive sign considering the uncertainty surrounding his situation.

Matthew Judon’s training regimen will not change post-contract restructure: For the first time all summer, Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon was heavily involved in practice again. Seeing by far his most full-team reps of the summer, he made his presence felt: Judon was credited with three would-be sacks on the day.

Afterwards, he spoke about his experience spending most of the summer thus far working on a side field with the rehabilitation and conditioning group.

“It was easy to stay in shape. The guys that I was working with, while I was here, we were busting our butts. I was down there working with Trent [Brown], working with some faster guys to kind of chase them, and just keep my conditioning up,” he said. “I’m in pretty good shape; I’m in really good shape, and just ready to play football.”

Judon also was asked whether his recent contract restructure would mean him now being fully back to regular participation. However, he claimed that that would not necessarily be the case.

“I’m going down to the lower field. I’m trying to keep this summer body going,” he said. “I just came up here for one day to practice, and I’m going back to the lower field. But we’re still ready for football. We’re still ready for the game of football. If the coaches and the training staff tell me I’m down on the lower field that day, that’s what I’m going to do. Or, if they say I’m up here, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Davon Godchaux reacts to Matthew Judon’s new contract: Judon’s new contract also was part of the post-practice media talk. Teammate Davon Godchaux, who himself signed a two-year extension last summer, was happy to see his teammate as the recipient of a revised pact.

“It’s always good to see teammates get paid,” he said. “Well-deserving, outstanding player, great season the last two years. So, it’s always good to see somebody get rewarded when they go out there and rip hard.”

‘Awareness’ is key against defending the Patriots offense: New coordinator Bill O’Brien has had a positive impact on the Patriots offense so far — one that reaches beyond the scope of his own unit. On Sunday, Davon Godchaux explained how his presence also touches on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s a lot of stuff,” the veteran defender noted. “You just have to be aware of it — awareness at a high level with Bill O’Brien. He’s doing a great job out there with those guys, getting great feedback from those guys. But just being aware, having the awareness of never knowing what it might be on that play. Just keep the attendance up at all time.”

While Godchaux was answered specifically about the Patriots’ run schemes, the answer he provided can be applied to all of the team’s new-look offense — thus echoing what was also pointed out by other defenders over the last two weeks.

Mac Jones is getting some post-practice work with Tyquan Thornton in: Second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who had his most active day in a while on Sunday, spent most of practice working with Bailey Zappe and the second-string offense. In order to make up for some missed opportunities during the session, starting QB Mac Jones and the former second-round draft pick spent some time working together afterwards. The 10-minute workout saw Jones and Thornton work on some routes together.

How his defensive experience helps Atonio Mafi: Patriots fifth-round rookie guard Atonio Mafi has seen extensive action with the first-team offense the last few practices, and again was with the starters on Sunday. After the session, he spoke with the media and among other questions was asked by Pats Pulpit’s Taylor Kyles about how — if at all — his experience playing defensive line helped him transition to the offense.

“I’d say just understanding how defensive linemen want to play my blocks,” he said. “How they want to shed it, what they’re reading shoulder- and hand-wise. So, I’d say with that experience understanding a D-line, I kind of want to use that to my advantage.”

After spending his first two seasons at UCLA on the defensive line, Mapu made the move to the other side of the line of scrimmage in 2020. He started 16 games at guard over his next three seasons, and was named second-team All-Pac 12 as a fifth-year senior last year.

What’s next: The Patriots will take the practice field for a second straight day on Monday. The session is set for 1 p.m. ET again, with doors set to open at 12. Make sure to follow Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) as well as our very own Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) for updates.