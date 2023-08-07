11 players to watch at Patriots training camp on Monday

The New England Patriots will hit the fields behind Gillette Stadium for a second straight day and 11th overall on Monday afternoon. There will be no shortage of action either. After not wearing full pads in back-to-back practices, the team will be back in them for this one.

Obviously, we will keep a close eye on everything going on. The following players in particular, however, will be on the radar on Monday:

WR Demario Douglas and WR Kayshon Boutte: New England has enjoyed pretty pleasant conditions so far this summer, but that will change Monday: it’s a drizzly day that will test players’ ball handling. That means it will be a big day for rookie receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. Both have looked good recently, but now more than ever they have to showcase their hands and concentration.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Pierre Strong Jr., RB Kevin Harris, and RB J.J. Taylor: The weather in Foxborough being anything but pleasant today, means that ball security will be paramount. That is especially true at running back, given that a fumble on a run play usually has the potential to be a lot more devastating than a dropped pass. Add the addition of full pads, and you get a perfect challenge the healthy backs on the roster will have to be ready for.

WR Tyquan Thornton: After returning to extended action on Sunday but spending much of practice with the second-string offense, Thornton will be in the spotlight on Monday. Will he get more opportunities with Mac Jones and the starters? Or will he continue being slowly reintegrated into the mix? And, what will he look like in full pads?

LB Matthew Judon: Speaking of workloads, Matthew Judon had his most active day of the summer on Sunday. However, he hinted after the session that a return to the side field for more conditioning work might still be in his future. Considering that he is one of New England’s best players, and a disruptive force on defense, his status will always be worth keeping tabs on.

OT Riley Reiff and OT Conor McDermott: With full pads back on the menu, so will be increased physicality at the line of scrimmage. Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott, who are both competing for the staring right tackle job, will therefore get plenty of work again — and opportunities to prove themselves worthy of a position in the eventual top lineup.

P Bryce Baringer and P Corliss Waitman: The weather will impact all phases of the game, and the kicking game is no exception. Bryce Baringer and Corliss Waitman in particular are under pressure: not only will they have to handle the ball on punts but also when used as holders on field goals and extra point tries.

The Patriots’ 11th practice of the summer will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Afterwards, a select group of players will be made available for autographs and media interviews.