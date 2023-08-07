Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Makeshift offensive line continues to struggle on Day 11

With a freshly painted field, full pads, and Land Clarks’ officiating crew on deck, it looked like the New England Patriots were gearing up for a high intensity 11th training camp practice. Instead, the rainy practice fields saw plenty 11-on-11 and scout team work as New England prepares for Thursday’s preseason opener versus the Houston Texans.

Here’s what went down throughout the session.

Attendance

Absent: OG Bill Murray*, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, ST Matthew Slater, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Limited: OT Trent Brown, DB Brad Hawkins

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu, TE Johnny Lumpkin

Bill Murray was the lone new absence from Monday’s session after ending Sunday’s practice with the training staff. It appears New England continues to take it easy with some of their veteran starters, while Trent Brown confirmed after practice that an injury is keeping him off the field.

*new addition

Takeaways

Play of the day: At the end of a late red zone session, Malik Cunningham rolled to his right and tossed a slightly errant throw to the end-zone. Despite the pass being off target, rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte made a spectacular one-handed, full-extension catch to reel in the pass behind him. Boutte has showed impressive hands over the past week, hauling in a noteworthy pass in each of the last few practices.

D-Line dominance: After dominating Sunday’s session in no pads, New England’s defensive front was causing even more havoc with the pads on on Monday. There were at least six would-be sacks counted towards the defense, with Deatrich Wise Jr. leading the way as a constant presence in the backfield. With an officiating crew on hand, New England’s defensive front also drew four flags.

Rocky Reiff: A dominant showing from the defensive line leads to New England’s makeshift offensive line continuing to struggle Sunday. Veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff was a part of those struggles as he continued a summer theme on Monday. After once again impressing in 1-on-1 drills with two wins on two sets, Reiff struggled when play transitioned over to 11-on-11. He gave up an early “sack” against Davon Godchaux and appeared to get beaten again by Josh Uche later in 11s.

Cunningham under center: As scout team work took center stage in the back half of practice, the aforementioned Malik Cunningham got his first true work at quarterback this summer. His athleticism and elusiveness certainly stood out in the open field. He will be fun to watch if he gets looks under center in the preseason.

Kicker watch: It was Nick Folk’s turn kicking on Monday after rookie Chad Ryland handled those duties Sunday. Folk went 4-of-5 with his lone miss coming from 47 yards out where he appeared to push it wide left. He also connected on a 50-yarder which only featured a snapper and holder. While the rain mostly held off during the kicks, it was a smooth operation all around in the wet conditions.

Other notes:

Christian Barmore had the best rep in OL vs. DL 1-on-1s, performing a “hump” move on Kody Russey, who ended the rep on his back. He then later recorded a pass breakup along the line of scrimmage. Conor McDermott also won both of his 1-on-1 reps while Daniel Ekuale continued to impress as well.

In the skill positions vs. defensive backs 1-on-1s, Demario Douglas recorded another win over Marcus Jones, while also beating Rodney Randle. Jack Jones and Kendrick Bourne also went toe-to-toe, with Jones recording a PBU but then getting beat by Bourne who ended up dropping the ball downfield.

It wasn't all bad for Marcus Jones, however, as the sophomore corner recorded an interception on a Bailey Zappe deep pass to Raleigh Webb. He also broke up a Trace McSorely throw to Tre Nixon.

Another day, another jump ball down the sideline for DeVante Parker. A go route down the left sideline from Mac Jones, Parker went over Isaiah Bolden — who was wearing boxing paddles — to record the catch.

The Patriots return to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 12 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with gates set to open at 12. It will be the final open practice ahead of the preseason opener.