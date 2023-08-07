The New England Patriots’ quarterback hierarchy through the first 10 practices of training camp was pretty clear. It was Mac Jones as the starter on top, with Bailey Zappe the backup and Trace McSorley the third-stringer on the roster bubble.

While those labels are still accurate after practice No. 11, another player has now entered the arena. Malik Cunningham saw his first extended action at quarterback on Monday.

A dual-threat QB in college, who had a record-breaking career at Louisville, Cunningham arrived in New England as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. The Patriots, however, did initially not appear interested in having him actually serve as a passer: they made him transition to wide receiver, a position he has played throughout spring and summer so far.

“I just feel like they wouldn’t have taken a chance on me and I wouldn’t have come here if they didn’t think I could do it,” Cunningham told reporters last week.

He was still wearing a white non-quarterback jersey on Monday, so the Patriots caused quite a few eyebrows to raise when they inserted him at his former position deep into practice. Cunningham, after all, had not played quarterback in a competitive setting thus far in training camp, and his lone pass attempts came during end-of-practice scout team work.

Yet, here he was on the field at QB in a regular 11-on-11 setup. He ended up taking 16 reps with the third-string offense, as counted by NESN’s Zack Cox, and went 3-for-6 as a passer.

The numbers were not spectacular, but the mere fact that he played some quarterback again was noteworthy. It also caught the collective eye of the team’s regular passers, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

“He’s a dude,” said Zappe during his post-practice media availability. “To be able to learn from the receiver aspect and then kind of translate to quarterback is probably pretty good for him. To know both of it helps him understand the offense as a whole. So, to be able to see what he did out there in those reps that he got was pretty cool.”

“It’s awesome,” added Jones. “He’s very athletic. He’s a smart kid. He works hard. He doesn’t get a lot of reps, but you can see when he’s in there that he’s a little bit of a playmaker. Maybe I can take some of his running ability and add it to my game.”

Despite his non-existent experience playing quarterback against NFL-level competition, Cunningham was involved in one of the most spectacular plays of the summer in his limited reps. He delivered the pass that was hauled in by fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte in spectacular fashion — a one-handed touchdown catch that has arguably been the best of training camp so far.

The play was not the best on Cunningham’s part, however; his ball was barely reachable. However, the end result was still a positive one.

The same can be said for the young UDFA’s first real look at playing quarterback at the pro level: it may not have been the most spectacular of practices, but at the least he is now part of the QB mix as well.