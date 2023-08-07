It is easy to tell when the 6-foot-8 Trent Brown is missing from the New England Patriots’ offensive line. During Monday’s training camp practice, that was the case for the seventh consecutive practice.

Speaking after practice, Brown revealed that his limited status is due to injury — and nothing to do with the remaining one year left on his current contract.

“I’m getting better. Doing everything I can to get back out here with my team,” Brown said. “Definitely frustrating from a personal standpoint. That’s all I can speak on it. But like I said, I’m doing everything I can to get back on the field.”

After manning his typical left tackle spot throughout the early days of camp, Bill Belichick noted his tackle was “in good shape” and “lighter” than years pasts. Since Day 5 of camp, the 30-year-old has not participated in competitive team drills — while also sitting out of 1-on-1s during Monday’s session.

“I’m listening to the training staff and doing everything that’s asked of me, so I can get back out here and get healthy,” Brown said. “I wish I could be out here every day. I wish I didn’t miss a day.”

Without Brown up front, New England has mostly relied on veterans Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff at the tackle positions. It hasn't been the best results for New England’s offensive line, who is also missing starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu (PUP) due to injuries. Brown, however, is not worried about the discouraging performance to start the summer.

“It’s not like there’s a lot of continuity here,” he explained. “But I feel like we do a lot of work outside of just practice, and just hanging around one another. I think, it’s going to be a plug-and-play situation, next-man-up mentality. I think we’ll be fine.

While still limited on the field, Brown is continuing to do everything in his power to be back on the field by Week 1 — a checkmark that he “absolutely” believes he’ll be ready for.

“Even though I’m not practicing, I’m still doing everything I can outside of here to prepare for that,’ he said. “But, again, there’s nothing like full-speed reps.”