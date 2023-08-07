The New England Patriots had a familiar face back in the building on Monday.

The organization hosted veteran defensive end Trey Flowers for a workout, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Flowers, who turns 30 this August, previously visited Gillette Stadium as NFL free agency got underway in March. He has remained unsigned since then.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the franchise’s latest All-Decade team entered the league in the fourth round of the 2015 draft at No. 101 overall. Including postseason, the tenure spanned 46 starts over 55 games for Flowers, who totaled a combined 203 tackles and 26.5 sacks to go with five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Departing for Detroit Lions on a five-year, $90 million contract in 2019, Flowers started each of his 15 games that campaign before back-to-back campaigns ended on injured reserve. He was released to begin the 2022 league year.

Flowers signed with the Miami Dolphins last August. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Arkansas product played 65 defensive snaps through four appearances before returning to injured reserve in October.

New England’s 90-man roster currently includes two open spots.

Thursday’s preseason opener is set for 7 p.m. ET against the Houston Texans in Foxborough.