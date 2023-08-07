6 performances of note from the Patriots’ 11th training camp practice

Rainy conditions did not stop the New England Patriots from holding another outdoor practice on Monday. Their 11th session of this year’s training camp, and fourth in full pads, was impacted by the weather to some degree, but all in all it looked a lot like the first 10: there were some competitive sessions as well as some ups and downs.

Let’s take a look at those.

WR Kayshon Boutte: The sixth-round rookie receiver continues stacking days, with his performance on Monday once again worth pointing out. While he was not the most actively involved player, his touchdown catch on a pass thrown by Malik Cunningham was nothing short of spectacular: Boutte made an outstanding one-handed grab to bring in a pass that appeared to go straight over him.

WR/QB Malik Cunningham: Speaking of Cunningham, he also deserves a mention. While his performance on the field did not stand out, the mere fact that received extended reps at his college position of quarterback is noteworthy. The Patriots, after all, had used him exclusively at wide receiver in competitive drills this summer. Now, for the first time, they did the same with him under center — adding some intriguing athleticism to their offense.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: New England’s pass rush had a dominant performance on Monday, and no player was more disruptive than Deatrich Wise Jr. The team captain was in on three would-be quarterback takedowns during full-team work, and also looked good during 1-on-1 drills. His rep against rookie Sidy Sow was not much of a contest.

DT Christian Barmore: Doing his best Reggie White impression, Barmore used a “counter hump” to lift sophomore offensive lineman Kody Russey off the ground during a 1-on-1 battle. It was the most impressive rep of that part of practice, and he later followed it up with a “sack” and a pass breakup on a Bailey Zappe attempt.

WR Tyquan Thornton: Thornton’s second NFL training camp continues to be a mostly disappointing affair. He again had some promising moments on Monday, but also had some considerable lows — from struggles at the catch point, to a miscommunication with Mac Jones, to a drop on a well-placed pass from Bailey Zappe. Whereas other young wideouts are trending up, Thornton does not appear to be trending anywhere at the moment.

The offensive line: With three starters down, the offensive line as a whole struggled on Monday; the unit surrendered six would-be sacks in full team work. Two players in particular stand out, because their issues were the most prominent. Riley Reiff, who is in competition for the starting job at right tackle but lined up on the left side again, looked solid in 1-on-1s before a forgettable outing in 11-on-11 work. Fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow, meanwhile, again ran with the backups and lost all three of his individual reps.

Other players deserving of a mention here include wide receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne. Parker had a great touchdown catch from Mac Jones, while Bourne had some issues with drops early on before getting back on track down the stretch.

They and the rest of the Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Tuesday for another 1 p.m. ET session.