Third-round rookie Marte Mapu is right at the forefront of the New England Patriots’ youth movement this training camp.

The 76th overall selection out of Sacramento State, Mapu has seen regular opportunities with the starting defense as a linebacker/safety hybrid. As such, he repeatedly showcased his intriguing athleticism and quick processor over the first 11 practices of the summer.

Despite all his early success, however, Mapu knows he is only just getting started.

“I do feel confident, but there’s always room to grow,” he told reporters after Monday’s practice at Gillette Stadium.

The key to growing, according to the 23-year-old, is making sure to not shy away from asking questions. As pointed out by veteran safety Adrian Phillips last week, he is asking a lot of them — an approach that has served him well so far.

“There’s a lot to learn. If you ask a question, you’re going to learn something. I feel like even if you don’t ask a question, you’re going to learn something here,” Mapu said on Monday.

“You really can’t to anything unless you know what you’re doing. ... Getting the plays, asking questions when I’m not sure, and then just trying not to repeat any mistakes — that’s pretty much my formula, at least for right now, how to build.”

With Mapu being a willing student of the game, the Patriots have not shied away from giving him considerable and quite diverse practice reps so far. They may line him up as a starting off-the-ball linebacker next to Ja’Whaun Bentley in one series, drop back into a deep safety alignment in the next, and then move him into the slot in another.

There is a method to the madness, though. It’s all about getting Mapu comfortable in various spots, and allowing him to expand his knowledge of the system.

“I start with whatever they’re going to have me play that day, and then just try to soak up as much as I can, and then ask different questions,” he said. “A lot of the stuff here, you kind of have to know everybody else’s job. So, that also helps me. It made it hard in the beginning, but it also helps me in just being able to plug in.”

For as unique as this usage has been, the team is aware that overloading Mapu with information is not the way to go. He is still a rookie, after all, who has limited experience and has yet to appear in any games.

“They’re kind of managing me in terms of what I have to digest, just so that I’m not getting overwhelmed and then start short-circuiting out there,” he said. “If I go out there and think every time I’m out there, start off with all 11 people’s jobs, that might mess me up. So, I just [ask], ‘Where am I? Who am I on the field at that point in time? How do I fit into this puzzle? What job do I need to do?’ And then whenever I get back to the drawing board, that’s where I get big picture things because it slows down.”

Since his arrival on Day 2 of this year’s draft, Mapu has had to deal with plenty of information; he’s essentially learning an entire defense that is among the most complex in the league. That being said, his processing skills and eagerness to learn have allowed him to continue playing fast.

“Going back to the spring, he was very curious. Curious kid, asked a lot of good questions. But I wouldn’t say he’s like a real over-thinker out there on the field,” said linebackers coach Steve Belichick.

“He’s able to absorb the information and take the coaching points, but not worry too much about too fine details when he’s out there on the field. He wants to know them in the meeting room, but when we get out onto the field he’s able to play fast, play with good instincts, and not overcomplicated in his head, which sometimes happens with young guys in a new system, and stuff like that. It’s been great to work with him, and excited to see what happens going forward.”