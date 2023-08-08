Patriots offense further ahead than initially anticipated, says Bailey Zappe

With new coordinator Bill O’Brien now running the show, the New England Patriots offense will look quite different than during its disappointing 2022 season.

Naturally, this also means that there will be a lot of learning and getting-used-to this training camp. New plays need to be installed, and a chemistry between O’Brien and his players needs to be developed — something that is especially true at the most important position on the field. So far, however, it appears that process is going well.

“It’s been great,” quarterback Bailey Zappe told reporters after Monday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “He brings a lot of energy both on the field and off the field. I’ve been able to learn a lot from him the last seven months.”

Coming off a surprisingly active rookie season that saw him start two games in place of an injured Mac Jones, Zappe has spent all of training camp in a backup capacity. Nonetheless, he has been actively involved so far and had plenty of encouraging moments to clearly establish himself as the Patriots’ QB2.

His individual development aside, he also mentioned that the unit as a whole is progressing nicely. In fact, Zappe said that the group if further ahead than initially anticipated as far as the installation process is concerned.

“The install’s been going well,” he said. “We’re way ahead of where we thought we were going to be at. We’re really deep into red zone, third down, open field stuff. So, I think we just have to keep stacking days and continue to just improve on the plays that we have in right now. I’m sure there’s more install to be done, but I would say we’re at about 80 percent.”

Mac Jones was also asked his feelings about the progress the O’Brien-led offense has shown so far. While not giving as much insight as Zappe, he also claimed that the group would be doing well.

“I think it’s good,” said Jones. “I think we’re doing a lot of stuff and working through it.”

Despite the optimism surrounding the installation process and overall development of New England’s 2023 offense, there are some concerns that still need to be addressed. The offensive line, for example, has had to rely mostly on backup players recently — leading to a lot of would-be sacks being taken in practice. In addition, there have been questions about running back depth and wide receiver separation.

All in all, however, the group as a whole seems to be trending in a positive direction. Compared to 2022, that in itself is a major improvement.