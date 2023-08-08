 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 8/08/23 - Game day prep, O-line depth tested, Thornton struggles

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: JUL 26 New England Patriots Training Camp
Tyquan Thornton struggling at practice but showing up for the fans
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots finally have a real NFL offense again.
  • Andrew Callahan’s training camp observations Day 13: Mac Jones can’t finish 2-minute drills over rainy, sluggish practice; Offensive line woes again to the forefront; More.
  • Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways: Intensity ramps up in the rain; Cunningham gets QB reps; Thunderous rep from Barmore; Thornton’s downward trend continues; More.
  • Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day 11: Rain and pass rush a major factor in competitive drills; Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott were undefeated in 1-on-1 pass rush drills but struggled during team periods. More.
  • Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Getting game-ready on Day 11. Familiar issues for Bailey Zappe; Tyquan Thornton’s rough camp continues; Referees highlight O-line woes; More.
  • Phil Perry issues the latest Mac Report: Pats offense scuffles with starting linemen missing; Mac Jones felt plenty of pressure on a rainy day in Foxboro.
  • Sophie Weller notes Bailey Zappe is excited for the preseason opener and wants to get that first hit ‘out of the way and start playing.’
  • Phil Perry updates his training camp stock watch: Kayshon Boutte’s absurd catch the Play of the Day.
  • Doug Kyed’s extra points: Matthew Judon’s contract details; good news for offense.
  • Mike D’Abate passes along a report that the Patriots re-signed DE Trey Flowers, adding him to an already talented group of pass rushers.
  • Karen Guregian writes ‘The Patriots desperately need [Trent] Brown. Not the aloof, uninterested giant who more closely represented a turnstile last year. But the dominant, body-crunching bulldozer that was on display in 2018.’
  • Andy Hart believes Mac Jones’ should be worried about the offensive line.
  • Mark Daniels tells us why Malik Cunningham is the most intriguing prospect at Patriots training camp.
  • Chris Mason details how Christian Barmore (literally) picked his teammate up in 1-on-1 drill.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the expectations for the Pats heading into Thursday’s matchup, whether Bill Belichick deserves the criticism, and filling the open roster spots. (46 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown: Limited practice work “not at all” related to contract.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) What each starting AFC QB needs to do to be successful in 2023. Mac Jones: Score touchdowns in the red zone.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from first two weeks of practice.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Training camp 2023: 9 players making the biggest waves. Pats rookies under the radar
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes from training camps. No Pats.
  • Staff (PFF) NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?
  • Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 10-1.
  • Jeremy Bergman (NFL.com) ‘Top 100 Players of 2023’: Five things the voters got wrong.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) An early look at the top 2024 NFL free agents: 50 best veterans.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Would Bengals be fine if Joe Burrow misses first five weeks of regular season?
  • Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) Matt Ryan reflects on time with Colts: “I mean, it was a s***show, you know, it was a s***show.” /No s***, lol.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 13 current NFL coaches with a shot at Hall of Fame, ranked by tiers with four absolute locks at the top. Belichick a lock.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL.com ignores criminal case against Texans minority owner Javier Loya.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...