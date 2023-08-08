New England Patriots links 8/08/23 - Game day prep, O-line depth tested, Thornton struggles

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Texans at Patriots. The Patriots host the Texans at Gillette Stadium for New England’s 2023 preseason home opener on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 pm.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen: Texans at Patriots.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 11 Blogservations: Pats on to ‘next phase’ of training camp; Monday’s full-padded practice work was devoted to preparation for the opener. More.
- Evan Lazar updates the Trench Report: Christian Barmore flashes potential with dominant rep in one-on-one drills.
- Mike Dussault describes how Mike Gesicki is coming on strong at camp.
- Alexandra Francisco plays 21 Questions to help us get to know WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Mike Gesicki - Jake Andrews - Christian Barmore - Bailey Zappe - Trent Brown - Marte Mapu.
- Training Camp Cast: Day 11 Recap, Patriots practice in the rain in pads, referees present. (7.41 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots finally have a real NFL offense again.
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp observations Day 13: Mac Jones can’t finish 2-minute drills over rainy, sluggish practice; Offensive line woes again to the forefront; More.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 Patriots takeaways: Intensity ramps up in the rain; Cunningham gets QB reps; Thunderous rep from Barmore; Thornton’s downward trend continues; More.
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day 11: Rain and pass rush a major factor in competitive drills; Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott were undefeated in 1-on-1 pass rush drills but struggled during team periods. More.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: Getting game-ready on Day 11. Familiar issues for Bailey Zappe; Tyquan Thornton’s rough camp continues; Referees highlight O-line woes; More.
- Phil Perry issues the latest Mac Report: Pats offense scuffles with starting linemen missing; Mac Jones felt plenty of pressure on a rainy day in Foxboro.
- Sophie Weller notes Bailey Zappe is excited for the preseason opener and wants to get that first hit ‘out of the way and start playing.’
- Phil Perry updates his training camp stock watch: Kayshon Boutte’s absurd catch the Play of the Day.
- Doug Kyed’s extra points: Matthew Judon’s contract details; good news for offense.
- Mike D’Abate passes along a report that the Patriots re-signed DE Trey Flowers, adding him to an already talented group of pass rushers.
- Karen Guregian writes ‘The Patriots desperately need [Trent] Brown. Not the aloof, uninterested giant who more closely represented a turnstile last year. But the dominant, body-crunching bulldozer that was on display in 2018.’
- Andy Hart believes Mac Jones’ should be worried about the offensive line.
- Mark Daniels tells us why Malik Cunningham is the most intriguing prospect at Patriots training camp.
- Chris Mason details how Christian Barmore (literally) picked his teammate up in 1-on-1 drill.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the expectations for the Pats heading into Thursday’s matchup, whether Bill Belichick deserves the criticism, and filling the open roster spots. (46 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown: Limited practice work “not at all” related to contract.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) What each starting AFC QB needs to do to be successful in 2023. Mac Jones: Score touchdowns in the red zone.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from first two weeks of practice.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Training camp 2023: 9 players making the biggest waves. Pats rookies under the radar
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes from training camps. No Pats.
- Staff (PFF) NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 10-1.
- Jeremy Bergman (NFL.com) ‘Top 100 Players of 2023’: Five things the voters got wrong.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) An early look at the top 2024 NFL free agents: 50 best veterans.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Would Bengals be fine if Joe Burrow misses first five weeks of regular season?
- Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) Matt Ryan reflects on time with Colts: “I mean, it was a s***show, you know, it was a s***show.” /No s***, lol.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 13 current NFL coaches with a shot at Hall of Fame, ranked by tiers with four absolute locks at the top. Belichick a lock.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL.com ignores criminal case against Texans minority owner Javier Loya.
Loading comments...