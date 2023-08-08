Update 8/8/2023: Patriots sign veteran defensive end Trey Flowers

Shortly after news broke that the Patriots had signed free agent defender Trey Flowers, the team made the transactions official. Four years after leaving, Flowers is back in New England.

Original story 8/8/2023: Report: Patriots sign veteran defensive end Trey Flowers

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold. The team has reached an agreement with free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Flowers, who will turn 30 later this month, visited Gillette Stadium on Monday. He also worked out with the team back in March, but did not sign a contract at that point.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defender and the Patriots have reached common ground — allowing him to return to his pro football roots.

Flowers originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2015 draft. Including the playoffs, he went on to appear in 55 games for the organization and helped win two Super Bowls. Totaling 203 tackles as well as 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, he was voted to New England’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.

At the conclusion of his rookie contract, Flowers took his talents to the Detroit Lions to reunite with former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Despite signing a five-year, $90 million contract in 2019, however, he was back on the open market in March 2022 — a series of injuries had limited him to 29 games as a Lion and forced him to end both 2020 and 2021 on injured reserve.

Flowers went on to sign with the Miami Dolphins last August. He played only 65 defensive snaps over a four-game span before another season-ending trip to IR.

Now, the Patriots are taking a flier on him. Flowers will fill one of the previously two open spots on New England’s 90-man roster.