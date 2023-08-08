What signing defensive end Trey Flowers means for the Patriots

Two days before their preseason opener against the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots have made a move to bolster their defensive line. Veteran Trey Flowers signed a contract following a workout earlier this week.

Flowers, 29, is no stranger to wearing the navy and white. The two-time Super Bowl champion started his career as a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2015, and over four seasons appeared in 55 regular season and playoff games for the organization. Besides familiarity, however, he also brings a lot more to the equation.

So, with that said, let’s dissect what adding Flowers to the mix means from a bigger-picture perspective.

The team feels good about his medicals: Since leaving New England in free agency in March 2019, Flowers has struggled to stay healthy. He appeared in just 33 of a possible 67 games between his stints with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins over the last four seasons; he also ended three straight years on season-ending injured reserve.

That being said, the Patriots are apparently not concerned about his medicals. After having him in for visits twice since March, they now signed him to a deal and will give him an opportunity to reestablish himself.

New England bolsters its defensive line...: With Flowers added to the mix, the Patriots now have nine players to bolster their defensive edge. That group includes outside linebackers such as Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, as well as more traditional ends like Deatrich Wise Jr., Keion White, and now Flowers:

Matthew Judon (9): 30 | Signed through 2024

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91): 28 | Signed through 2024

Josh Uche (55): 24 | Signed through 2023

Keion White (51*): 24 | Signed through 2026

Anfernee Jennings (33): 25 | Signed through 2023

Ronnie Perkins (51): 23 | Signed through 2024

DaMarcus Mitchell (97): 24 | Signed through 2024

Sam Roberts (96): 25 | Signed through 2025

Trey Flowers (58): 29 | TBD

Flowers is not guaranteed to join the top four players on this list on the active roster come the regular season. However, his general experience and knowledge of the system certainly should help him quickly adapt to his new team.

...and takes some pressure off of Keion White: Second-round draft pick Keion White has had a solid training camp so far, but the addition of Flowers will take some pressure off of him to perform right away. The veteran and the rookie, after all, offer similar profiles as versatile players capable of lining up all over the defensive line.

The defense adds even more experience: Even though he will not turn 30 until August 16, Flowers is a very experienced player. In fact, the 2015 fourth-round draft pick has more seasons on his résumé than any other of the edge defenders listed above. From that perspective, though, he is in good company.

New England rosters players such as Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis, Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers on the defensive side of the ball. All of them have played a lot of football through the years and are well past their rookie contracts. Flowers should fit in well with that group, and provide the appropriate leadership as well.

11 former Super Bowl winners are now on the roster: The days of the Patriots’ dynasty are over, but there are still some players on the team who were part of the glory days of New England football. With Flowers — who was part of the franchise’s victories in Super Bowls LI and LIII — now back in the mix, that number has increased to 11: he is joining the likes of Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr., James Ferentz, Trent Brown, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Calvin Munson.

The Patriots’ salary cap will likely be impacted: The details of Flowers’ contract with the Patriots are not known at this point in time, but it is likely to make an impact on the team’s books. The minimum salary for a player of his experience, after all, stands at $1.165 million — enough to push another player from the Top-51 list, thus decreasing New England’s available cap space.

Only one open roster spot remains: The Patriots entered Tuesday with two open spots on their 90-man team, and Flowers will now take one of them. Naturally, the question now becomes what will happen with the second? New England leaving it open is a possibility, but it seems more likely the depth at other spots will be bolstered.

Two positions worthy of an investment, if only to improve depth: running back and the offensive line. The Patriots already looked at several free agent running backs over the last two weeks, including the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette, while their O-line is down three starters due to injury. With preseason set to kick off on Thursday, another player being added to one of those groups would not be a surprise.