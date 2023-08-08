6 players to watch at Patriots training camp on Tuesday

The New England Patriots will put a wrap on their third week of training camp on Tuesday afternoon. Their third straight session and 12th overall will be the final one before the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans on Thursday night, possibly giving fans a last opportunity to watch the team practice this summer before a set of joint practices in Green Bay and Tennessee the next two weeks.

Naturally, there will be a lot to watch. Our eyes will be on the following six players in particular:

WR Tyquan Thornton and WR Kayshon Boutte: The two young wide receivers appear to be trending in different directions lately. Whereas Thornton is having a tough time fully reinserting himself into the mix after some practices missed because of injury, Boutte has started to string good days together. Will Tuesday be more of the same for the two pass catchers, or maybe an opportunity for Thornton in particular to build momentum again?

WR/QB Malik Cunningham: After exclusively playing wide receiver during the competitive portions of practice over the first 10 sessions of the summer, Cunningham suddenly lined up at quarterback on Monday. He took 16 reps at the position, completing three of six pass attempts. The question now becomes whether or not this usage was a one-time affair or a sign of things to come.

OT Riley Reiff: Reiff very much remains in competition for the Patriots’ starting right tackle job, but he had a rough going on Monday. After looking good during individual blocking drills, he struggled during the 11-on-11 portion of the session. The veteran is a roster lock due to his contract, but he finally needs to start playing like one.

DE Trey Flowers: The Patriots announced signing the veteran defensive lineman on Tuesday morning, bringing their former fourth-round draft pick and two-time world champion back into the mix after four years. The first practice of his second stint might give us a hint what the club has in mind for Flowers, so make sure to keep your eyes open for the blue No. 58 jersey.

K Chad Ryland: The Patriots continue their kicker rotation, meaning that it will likely be rookie Chad Ryland’s turn on Tuesday. He will try to one-up veteran Nick Folk, who had a decent day on Tuesday by going 4-of-5 — including one successful 50-yard attempt, and a miss wide left from 47 out. Ryland has the superior leg strength, but he needs to show similar consistency to fully make Folk expendable.

Tuesday’s practice — the last public display of the Patriots’ rookie jersey numbers — is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start time. Afterwards, wide receivers are planned to meet fans for autographs. A select group of players, meanwhile, will meet with the media.