Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Trent Brown headlines heavy rotation at offensive tackle

With the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on the horizon, it was another slower session for the New England Patriots on Tuesday despite rocking full pads.

Here’s what went down on the backfields of Gillette Stadium.

Attendance

Absent: OG Bill Murray, OG Cole Strange, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, DE Trey Flowers, OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Returnees: ST Matthew Slater

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu

Matthew Slater returned to practice on Tuesday, but New England was still missing Jonathan Jones, Cole Strange, and Ty Montgomery. Bill Murray also missed his second day in a row, while Johnny Lumpkin shed his red non-contact jersey.

Newly signed Trey Flowers did not participate in practice, but was on hand to watch the latter half. Bill Belichick explained he won't be practicing immediately.

Takeaways

OT shuffle: After sitting out of team drills the past several practices due to an injury, offensive tackle Trent Brown was back participating in full-team work on Tuesday. That led to a heavy rotation at the other tackle position. Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff largely manned the right tackle spot, while they also rotated bouncing over to the left side when Brown sat. Rookie Sidy Sow also got some time along the right side.

Game prep continues: Another day that featured heavy 11-on-11 work as New England continues to operate in a game week schedule. While the “starters” did take some competitive reps, the first 11-on-11 session was a walkthrough for Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham as Mac Jones worked on the adjacent field. It looks like we should see some of Cunningham there Thursday night, while it would be surprising to see any of Jones.

One-handed Gesicki: For the second time this week, tight end Mike Gesicki made a spectacular one-handed catch. This time, he plucked the ball out of mid-air with his right hand before getting both of his feet down in the back of the end zone. With multiple defenders in the area, it was one of the most impressive plays of camp to date.

D-line wins 1-on-1s: It was a very strong day from the defensive front in individual 1-on-1s, highlighted by Matthew Judon getting a victory over Riley Reiff in his first individual rep of the summer. Rookie Keion White also had a productive period, recording victories against Jake Andrews and Conor McDermott. Additionally, Davon Godchaux had a quality win over Atonio Mafi. While the defense stole the show, David Andrews had one of the lone offensive highlights as he walled off Christian Barmore. Chasen Hines also pitched in two strong reps for the offense.

Specialists battles: You know we have to talk about it. Tuesday marked rookie Chad Ryland’s turn to kick and he went 3-for-4 with them all coming in the 45-yard range. He added an extra make from deep with only a holder (Bryce Baringer) and long snapper. There was also some team punting drills throughout Tuesday’s practice, which were led off by the rookie Baringer — who continued to boom the ball. Both jobs look like the rookies’ to lose at this point.

Other notes:

Demario Douglas continues to be unbeatable in 1-on-1 drills. He beat Christian Gonzalez and then absolutely shook Myles Bryant on his other rep. Douglas did make one of his only mistakes of the summer, however, as he muffed a punt. Lap.

Fellow rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte got some work as a punt returner as well. The two could see some opportunities there on Thursday.

Other highlights from 1-on-1s included a really strong win for Tyquan Thornton over Gonzalez. Rhamondre Stevenson had two close victories over Ja’Whaun Bentley, while Hunter Henry also lost his first reps of the summer.

Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson continue to be favorite targets of Mac Jones while working underneath. Stevenson had several catches working against linebackers.

Jack Jones remained opposite Christian Gonzalez for most of the day, recording a strong pass breakup downfield covering Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots will be off the practice fields on Wednesday as they prepare for their preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.