Demario Douglas, Marcus Jones bring ‘iron sharpening iron’ mentality to frequent training camp battles

Coming out of college, sixth-round pick Demario Douglas compared his game to New England’s own Marcus Jones. Now in Foxboro, Douglas is getting plenty of opportunities to match up against Jones one on one, and the rookie has impressed.

“He’s a quick guy, for sure,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “We’ve just been going at it every single time, whenever I see him, I’m trying to go against him, he’s trying to go against me, we’re just trying to make each other better.”

Working with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, Douglas has been a near impossible cover for Jones or any other New England defensive back this summer — even going undefeated in 1-on-1 drills. The rookie’s quickness in and out of cuts has been as advertised, as he seemingly never losses momentum.

“Definitely his quickness, making sure he knows how to stem,” Jones said. “And then also getting out of his breaks. He’s real quick. He doesn't slow down. Some receivers in their rookie year slow down out of their breaks, but he keeps going. That’s a great thing to have.

“Then also taking the coaching. Coaches say something one time and he’s right on it, making sure that he’s trying to be perfect. So, that’s a great thing to have.”

After beginning his college career at 149 pounds, Douglas has bulked up to roughly 183 pounds. It clearly hasn't impacted his play style.

“I always had that mentality of: I need to get better, I need to do something,” Douglas said. “So, I believed my weight was a problem. I’d say my height, but I can’t change that. As I was going through my years, I kept gaining and gaining. My coaches at Liberty helped me, showing me how to eat right, showing me how to eat to gain weight while maintaining my speed and things like that.”

As Douglas’ quickness and size compares to that of Marcus Jones, New England has also given the rookie return reps throughout the summer. In that role on Tuesday, Douglas may have had his first mishap of the summer as he muffed a punt.

While he likely won't earn that role over Jones, who was named first-team All-Pro as a punt returner last season, Douglas is improving in the return game after first getting to work with New England’s staff at the Shrine Bowl

“I never knew how to read a ball in punt return, as of like when it come off a leg and how you're supposed to read it,” Douglas said. “Working with the staff they actually taught me how to read the ball in the air in punt return. So, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge with the staff.”

It would be no surprise to see Douglas get some opportunities in the return game in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, while the 5-foot-8 receiver will also get his first chance to feast on a defense other than New England’s.

“I feel like I’m the same height as everyone when I’m on the field,” he said. “I do got a chip on my shoulder, but I feel like I can play with anybody.”