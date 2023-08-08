Patriots place Trey Flowers on physically unable to perform list as second stint begins

Trey Flowers will begin his second act with the New England Patriots on the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The move comes hours after the organization made the re-signing of the veteran defensive end official.

“Roster addition — we added Trey,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters prior to Tuesday’s session of training camp. “You know, we’ll see how that goes. He won’t be practicing right away, so I think that’s about where we’re at here.”

Flowers, who turns 30 this August, is eligible to begin practicing at any point during New England’s preseason. The two-time Super Bowl champion and franchise All-Decade selection appeared in four games for the Miami Dolphins last fall before a foot injury sent him to injured reserve.

“He hasn’t played in a while, got injured in September of last year,” added Belichick. “So yeah, we’ll see.”

Since entering the league in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, Flowers has started 64 of his 79 appearances in the regular season. Including playoffs, the Arkansas product stands with 37 career sacks along with 10 forced fumbles and four recoveries.

The Detroit Lions signed Flowers to a five-year, $90 million contract as the 2019 league year opened. He was released last offseason after ending 2020 and 2021 on injured reserve.

New England hosted Flowers on a visit in March. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound free agent revisited Gillette Stadium for a workout on Monday en route to a 90-man roster spot.

“I haven’t seen Trey in a few years,” Belichick said, “but he’s been a hardworking guy, loves football, competes well, smart player.”