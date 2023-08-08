5 performances of note from the Patriots’ 12th training camp practice

The New England Patriots’ 12th training camp practice is in the books, and with it the third block of practices this summer. The team will now fully turn its attention to the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday, a process that already was on display on Tuesday afternoon.

While in full pads, the Patriots seemingly tried their best to get its youngsters and depth options up to speed for the upcoming game. With that said, there were still a few players that stood out for better or worse.

TE Mike Gesicki: The title of “Play of the Day” — and maybe even “Play of the Summer” — goes to Gesicki. The tight end made a spectacular one-handed catch on a pass from Mac Jones, managing to out-leap Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant and getting both feet down in bounds for a touchdown. It was the second impressive grab from Gesicki in three days, and yet another sign that he is developing nicely as a potential difference maker in the red area.

WR Tyquan Thornton: After two so-and-so practices to start this week, Thornton had a promising day on Tuesday. The second-year man looked good in 1-on-1s, and was actively involved during team drills as well. He received more reps with Mac Jones and the starting offense — turning one of them into a strong leaping grab over the middle versus Joshuah Bledsoe — and later also beat rookie Ameer Speed for a touchdown in the back of the end zone on a pass from Bailey Zappe.

OT Sidy Sow: One day after going 0-for-3 in individual pass blocking drills, fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow went 1-1. More importantly, however, he given quite a prominent assignment: he was inserted into the lineup alongside the starter-level offense around Mac Jones, protecting the franchise quarterback’s right side. It was a first for the youngster, and a step in the right direction.

DE Keion White: Speaking of rookies, second-round pick Keion White continues to be a problem. He looked very good in 1-on-1 drills yet again, with clean wins over Jake Andrews and Conor McDermott. His rep against McDermott was particularly impressive, as he hit him with a strong inside move.

OT Conor McDermott: McDermott had a mostly forgettable day, not just because of his rep against Keion White (one that also saw him draw a flag for holding). He also offered little resistance versus Josh Uche in 1-on-1s, and later was only the second player up at right tackle behind Riley Reiff — an indiction the team still sees him as a depth player despite him seemingly having overtaken Reiff earlier this training camp.

Also worth briefly mentioning are rookies Malik Cunningham and Demario Douglas. The former saw reps at quarterback for a second straight day after having spent virtually all of camp at wide receiver, while the latter had an active day again but also had to run a lap after muffing a punt.

Fans will next get to see the Patriots on Thursday night. They will open their preseason slate that day by welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.