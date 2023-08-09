Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Texans ahead of preseason opener

Consider the 2023 preseason opener a New England Patriots reunion.

The Houston Texans will head to Gillette Stadium with a long list of names who made previous NFL stops there. And that list remains long even if general manager Nick Caserio, executive director of player personnel James Liipfert, assistant director of pro scouting D.J. Debick, defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin and assistant offensive line coach Cole Popovich are excluded.

Or, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and tight ends coach Will Lawing on the opposite sideline.

Here’s a look through the 90-man roster connections between New England and Houston ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

HOUSTON

Andrew Beck, fullback — A member of the 2019 Patriots undrafted class, Beck’s contract featured $115,000 in guarantees. The tight end and H-back via the Texas Longhorns was waived during the league’s 53-man roster deadline that summer. Subsequently claimed by the Denver Broncos, he would appear in 51 games up through the 2022 campaign, starting nine while catching 14 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. The 27-year-old fullback agreed to terms with the Texans on a two-year deal in March.

Dalton Keene, tight end — The Texans signed Keene as the calendar turned to August. Prior to then, the 24-year-old tight end had spent 2022 between the practice squads of the Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles after being waived by the team that drafted him. New England filled out Keene’s card at pick No. 101 overall in 2020. The Virginia Tech product checked into six games during his stay, which included three receptions for 15 yards. He was twice placed on injured reserve.

Eric Tomlinson, tight end — Since going undrafted out of UTEP in 2015, Tomlinson has been a member of eight different NFL clubs. His time with the Patriots came in 2019, with the blocking tight end signing to the active roster midway through October and catching one pass for one yard in his debut. Tomlinson was released after two games and two starts with the Patriots. The 31-year-old veteran now is in his third stint with Houston.

Shaq Mason, guard — Mason won two Super Bowls during his tenure on New England’s offensive line, which began at pick No. 131 overall in the 2015 draft. A five-year, $50 million extension crossed the wire along the way for the road-grading guard from Georgia Tech. So did an honorable mention as part of the franchise’s All-Dynasty team. Mason started 111 games between his regular seasons and postseasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The 29-year-old right guard was then traded to Houston in March. He signed a three-year, $36 million extension soon after.

Byron Cowart, defensive tackle — A 2019 fifth-round selection out of Maryland, Cowart played in 19 games during his Patriots stay, starting 14. The defensive lineman recorded 29 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection before spending all of 2021 on the physically unable to perform list. Claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts prior to training camp last July, Cowart now finds himself in Houston. The 27-year-old was with the Kansas City Chiefs from March into May.

Derek Rivers, defensive end — One of four picks made by the Patriots in the 2017 draft, Rivers got the initial call at No. 83 overall. The Youngstown State edge-rusher would appear in 14 games to notch 2.5 sacks before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams in the fall of 2020. The Patriots career began with a torn ACL in training camp for Rivers, a Super Bowl LIII champion who also saw his 2019 roster push end on injured reserve in the preseason. The 29-year-old has logged five games and one sack with the Texans since arriving in 2021. He sustained a torn biceps last August.

Chase Winovich, defensive end — Winovich, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, reached a one-year pact with Houston in March. The 28-year-old Michigan Wolverines alum entered the league in the third round of the 2019 draft. He went on to make 45 appearances with New England, including nine starts, while recording 85 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. The Cleveland Browns acquired Winovich in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson during the 2022 offseason.

D’Angelo Ross, cornerback — By way of Fullerton College and the New Mexico, Ross joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve and all of his second season on the practice squad, Ross served as an elevation for four consecutive weeks to close 2021. He recorded his first start and three tackles before departing on a futures contract with the Miami Dolphins. Waived from IR with an injury settlement last September, the 26-year-old latched onto Houston’s practice squad two months later.

NEW ENGLAND

James Ferentz, center — Ferentz entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Houston in 2014. The ex-Iowa Hawkeye would be waived at the roster deadline that summer and spent his rookie regular season on the practice squad en route to a futures contract. The Broncos claimed Ferentz the following September. A Super Bowl 50 ring was earned during the interior offensive lineman’s time there. Ferentz, 34, has since started the first nine games of his career and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring in New England. He has gone between the practice squad and active roster dating back to 2017.