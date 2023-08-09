After considerable offseason speculation, the first 12 practices of training camp have shown a clear hierarchy within the New England Patriots’ quarterback room. Mac Jones is the starter, with Bailey Zappe as his primary backup. Offseason addition Trace McSorley, meanwhile, is the No. 3 behind the duo.

Jones, Zappe and McSorley not being on the same level when it comes to roster security and quality of practice reps is no surprise and a result of the nature of the quarterback position. Despite the differences between those three QBs, however, the group’s chemistry has apparently developed well over the last few months.

“It’s been good,” McSorley said about the Patriots’ quarterback room following Tuesday’s training camp practice.

“Both of those guys, they’re young, but they have a lot of experience. I’m kind of like the older guy in the room, but I have less experience than both of them, so it’s a good dynamic that we have. I think we’re able to bounce things off each other. We all love the game, got a passion for it, and love to be in the film room, talking ball. There’s been a great cohesion between the three of us so far.”

Starting his career as a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, McSorley also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in a combined nine games between those two stops, completing 48 of 93 pass attempts for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. In mid-April, the Penn State product found his way to New England via a one-year free agency contract.

Entering his fifth season in the league, he is the elder statesman among the Patriots’ passers. Nonetheless, he has started fewer games and played fewer snaps than both Jones and Zappe.

Their relative inexperience — Jones is entering his third season as a pro, Zappe his second — is one thing that unites the three quarterbacks. Another is their competitiveness.

“I think all of us in this room are very competitive. We push each other, we’re trying to help each other out,” said McSorley. “I think that’s the main thing: we know the bigger goal is to help this team, help this offense. Competing against each other is great. It’s going to bring out the best in every one of us.”

As opposed to the two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, McSorley appears to be competing for his roster life the rest of this month. There is no telling whether he will be able to win a spot on the team or practice squad, but at the very least he is likely to get considerable exposure this preseason.

If he performs well, and given what transpired last season, New England might just opt to keep him around one way or another. If so, the “great cohesion” would also remain intact heading into the regular season.