New England Patriots links 8/09/23 - Camp wraps up on high note, Gesicki’s one-hand grab included

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign DE Trey Flowers.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the Patriots reuniting with Trey Flowers.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 12 Blogservations: Preparations for Texans taking shape. Ty Montgomery missed his 10 consecutive practice; The offensive line continues to battle through injuries and at times has struggled to keep the quarterbacks clean during practice. More.
- Evan Lazar shares seven takeaways from the third week of training camp. 1. Temperature check at QB: Mac Jones remains ahead of Bailey Zappe; WR Tyquan Thornton playing catch up three weeks into camp; Rhamondre Stevenson still projects as big-time factor in passing game; More.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Training camp studs, O-line concerns as preseason arrives.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Trace McSorley - Marcus Jones - Hunter Henry - Kevin Harris - Demario Douglas - Deatrich Wise.
- Training Camp-Cast: Day 12 recap, prepping for Texans, Trent Brown/Matthew Judon ramp up participation. (10 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Training Camp standouts, Texans preview, Trey Flowers signing. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) 5 Things to watch for in Patriots preseason opener. 1. Which young wideouts shine?
- Tanner James will have his eye on 10 Patriots in preseason opener versus Houston.
- Matt Couture (BellyUpSports) Five predictions for the 2023 Patriots. 1. Hunter Henry has a rebound season.
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day 12: Positive showing from the receiving corp; O-line woes continue (but don’t panic quite yet); More!
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 12 camp notebook: Final practice prior to game action gives insight into who will play on Thursday. David Andrews was back again at practice, but for the second day in a row didn’t participate in stretch. Tyquan Thornton remained with the second group of wide receivers during routes-on-air. He had a good day.
- Chris Mason gives us 10 takeaways from final Pats practice before preseason opener. 1. Brown (sort of) returns. 3. Can’t stop Pop Douglas. 4. Andrews gets Barmore. More.
- Tom E. Curran’s training camp observations: Backups got the bulk of the work ahead of their preseason opener vs. Houston. ‘Practice led off with 1-on-1s. Among the big guys, David Andrews had the best rep for the offense by stoning Christian Barmore. Defensive winners included Josh Uche, who bent around Conor McDermott like a turtle. Keion White then beat McDermott inside while Kody Russey had a nice rep on Lawrence Guy.’
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: More encouraging signs for the offense on Day 12. More situational work; Tyquan Thornton a standout; One-on-ones; More.
- Sophie Weller’s Training Camp takeaways: Mike Gesicki makes highlight-reel catch; More.
- Phil Perry updates The Mac Report: Pats offense scuffles with starting linemen missing.
- Chris Mason spotlights WR Demario Douglas, the smallest member of the Patriots rookie class who is making the biggest impression at camp.
- Mark Daniels notes Mike Gesicki has been opening eyes at camp. On Tuesday, he made the play of the summer.
- Nick O’Malley notes Marcus Jones was one of the bright spots from 2022 making plays on both sides of the ball. But he doesn’t know when he’ll be doing that again, “I find out when you guys find out.”
- Alex Barth projects the 53-man roster heading into the ‘dog days’. While there’s still a long way to go, 18 hours of practice time have taught us a lot.
- Matt Dolloff resets the wide receiver depth charts after 2023 camp. The Patriots may only carry five wide receivers on the 53-man roster, maybe six. There could be an interesting squeeze coming, for that reason.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Can rookie WR duo end team’s draft drought? Can both Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte crack the 53-man roster?
- Karen Guregian highlights former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck helps make sense of the dynamic between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
- Darren Hartwell notes Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich mocks the Patriots’ ‘Do Your Job’ mantra.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the state of the Patriots as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Texans. (16.24. min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sam Monson (PFF) Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — AFC East. Patriots: 1. The Patriots’ offense improves in the rankings by 10-plus spots. /Positive read on the Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones is the starter in the first unofficial depth chart.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots place Trey Flowers on active/PUP.
- Jim Wyman (PFF) 5 important storylines to monitor heading into the 2023 NFL preseason.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Unofficial depth chart takeaways.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Jonathan Taylor rehabbing, Colts would like to see him practice before camp ends.
- Dalton Wasserman (PFF) Notable NFL preseason performances at each position over the past decade. WR Jakobi Meyers included.
- Alex Smith (Yahoo! Sports) Jets Hard Knocks episode 1 takeaways: Lots of love for Aaron Rodgers.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Henry Ruggs scheduled for sentencing Wednesday for fatal drunk driving crash.
