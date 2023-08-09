The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for their third straight session of the week, and 12th overall. Despite being in full pads, it lacked the intensity of previous practices this summer — mostly a result of the team focusing on preparing for its upcoming preseason opener versus the Houston Texans.

To recap Tuesday’s practice, please make sure to take a look at Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines’ practice notebook. For everything else, let’s clean out that notebook.

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Day 12

Bill Belichick outlines Patriots’ expectations for preseason opener: The Patriots will finally get to go up against another team on Thursday, but the setting will obviously be different from a regular season game. For starters, a significant portion of New England’s starters are not expected to take the field against the Texans.

In general, the goals go beyond winning. As head coach Bill Belichick pointed out ahead of Tuesday’s practice, evaluation is part of it — even though he acknowledged preseason as only one piece of the puzzle — as is giving lesser experienced players a chance to compete.

“We’re still working on that, but the players who are least experienced will get the most playing time. I can tell you that,” Belichick said.

From that perspective, the team has some clear expectations for the game against Houston.

“To give the players a chance to play and see how they perform in contact situations,” Belichick said. “They’re somewhat limited out here, but it’s putting it all together — not just a drill or first-and-10s, 7-on-7s. It’s real football. Things change quickly, they’ll have to make in-game adjustments, how they compete, physicality, and a lot of guys will get a chance. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Deatrich Wise Jr. doesn’t expect to play on Thursday: While the Texans will use first-round rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud as their starter against the Patriots, New England will not use several of its high-profile players. Among those is defensive lineman and team captain Deatrich Wise Jr., who said on Tuesday that he does not anticipate taking the field.

“Even though I want to play, I don’t think I’ll be playing,” Wise Jr. told reporters.

Hunter Henry is ready to hit somebody else: The first 12 practices of training camp, plus all of the offseason, saw the Patriots operate by themselves. That will change quickly, though. Not only will the Texans come to town on Thursday, the team then has set up back-to-back joint practices with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

For tight end Hunter Henry, this presents a good challenge for New England. Players will see competition outside their own locker room, and additionally finally get to hit somebody else.

“We’ve been hitting each other for a while, and going against each other for a while dating all the way back to the spring,” he said. “We’ve got a team coming in here in a couple of nights, and then next week a good Green Bay team and then another week on the road. It will be a good challenge for us.”

Patriots players react to the Trey Flowers signing: Even though he was not an active participant during Tuesday’s practice, free agency acquisition Trey Flowers was a popular topic of discussion following the session. The 29-year-old defensive lineman, after all, returned to New England after four seasons split between Detroit and Miami.

“It’s fantastic. Super excited,” said Deatrich Wise Jr. “He’s a dawg. Trey’s a great guy. You know how Trey is. Anybody who reported on Trey since 2016 until when he left, he’s been very productive, a great leader. So, good to have him back in the locker room.”

Wise Jr. and Flowers have some experience together. The two played along the Patriots’ defensive line in 2017 and 2018, and proved themselves a disruptive duo — one that helped the team win a Super Bowl in Flowers’ final season in New England.

The defender also has some experience with other members of the Patriots’ current locker room, including tight end and fellow Arkansas product Hunter Henry.

“He kind of introduced me to SEC football,” Henry said. “I was a receiver coming into Arkansas. A little light, probably. I never really got put in a three-point stance until college. So, they threw me in on 1-on-1 drills, inside run with Trey Flowers, and he embarrassed me pretty early in my career, which humbled me and taught me a lot. It’s always good to see Trey. He’s a great player. Obviously, he was great here. He’s had a great career. So, it’s fun to see him.”

For Henry, Flowers’ presence and experience will not only have an impact on the field. The leadership aspect of his presence also is part of the addition.

“A guy that’s been around, been in a few locker rooms,” he said about his new teammate. “Anytime you can add a veteran that helps, especially a successful veteran that has had success in this league.”

Marcus Jones discusses the challenge of covering bigger receivers: Standing at just 5-foot-8, sophomore cornerback Marcus Jones is at a natural disadvantage against bigger pass catchers. On Tuesday, he discussed the challenges he is facing as a result — and how he is tackling them.

“The main thing is knowing my strengths and knowing my weaknesses,” Jones said. “My weakness is definitely the height; I wasn’t born with it. So, just doing my strengths, which is quickness. So, making sure my eyes are in the right place.”

An All-Pro punt returner as a rookie in 2022, Jones has had a somewhat quiet training camp. He did see regular snaps with the starting defense both on the perimeter and in the slot, but has seemingly not established a steady presence at either spot yet.

What’s next: The Patriots are fully on to their preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Standard procedure is a walkthrough the day before the game, but that one will neither be open to fans nor the media.

The game itself will be kicked off at 7 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.