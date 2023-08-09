The New England Patriots will open their 2023 preseason on Thursday night, welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium. The Texans are a somewhat familiar opponent, considering that there are several connections between the two franchises both on and off the field.

That said, this is not the same Texans team that went just 3-13-1 last season. It most certainly is not the same team the Patriots beat 25-22 during the 2021 regular season. Houston’s struggles in 2022, after all, caused the team to make some sweeping changes and enter a state of transition.

Before looking at those changes, a look at how Houston fared last year:

Record: 3-13-1

Offense: 17.0 points/game (30th), 283.5 yards/game (31st), -0.168 EPA/play (32nd)

Defense: 24.7 points/game (27th), 379.5 yards/game (30th), 0.010 EPA/play (18th)

Scoring differential: -131 (30th)

Turnover differential: -1 (t-16th)

Despite his team winning two of its last three games of the season, the Texans’ performance down the stretch in 2022 was not enough to save head coach Lovie Smith. He was fired and replaced with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator — and former Houston linebacker — DeMeco Ryans.

In addition, the team of general manager Nick Caserio also made some big swings in the draft. The most notable of those was selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, giving the team a franchise-hopeful it has lacked since parting ways with Deshaun Watson.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the Texans’ roster and what New England might expect from it this Thursday.

(Note: The 90-man roster is up-to-date as of Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET; players are listed alphabetically)

Quarterbacks

Case Keenum (18), Davis Mills (10), C.J. Stroud (7)

C.J. Stroud has been announced as the Texans’ starter for the game against the Patriots, meaning that the New England defense will get at least some opportunities against the hyper-talented rookie quarterback. How much action Stroud will actually get remains to be seen, but he will pose a challenge for whoever will be on the field on the other side on the line of scrimmage. Stroud’s backups, Davis Mills — last year’s starter — and Case Keenum will likely also enter the game at one point. The Patriots has some familiarity with Mills, who went 21-for-29 for 312 yards and three touchdowns in that aforementioned 2021 meeting.

Offensive backfield

Mike Boone (22), Gerrid Doaks (28), Dare Ogunbowale (33), Dameon Pierce (31), Devin Singletary (26), Xazavian Valladay (27)

The Texans signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary in this year’s free agency. He will serve as a complementary piece alongside returning RB1, Dameon Pierce. Pierce was Houston’s most productive player offensive skill position player in 2022, gaining 1,104 yards from scrimmage and scoring five touchdowns. If he plays, defending him will be a good test for New England.

Wide receivers

Alex Bachman (14), Noah Brown (85), Jalen Camp (17), Nico Collins (12), Nathaniel Dell (13), Xavier Hutchinson (19), Johnny Johnson III (88), John Metchie III (8), Steven Sims (82), Jared Wayne (89), Robert Woods (2)

Houston’s wide receiver group lacks big-name players, but it does have some talent. Nico Collins and Robert Woods have had some good production in the past, while the club also added Nathaniel Dell as a third-round draft pick. Another player to keep an eye on is sophomore John Metchie, who will play in the first NFL game of his career: a second-round pick last season, Metchie set out his entire rookie campaign after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Tight ends

Andrew Beck (47), Brevin Jordan (9), Dalton Keene (40), Jordan Murray (81), Teagan Quitoriano (84), Mason Schreck (86), Dalton Schultz (83), Eric Tomlinson (87), Nick Vannett (34)

While the Texans’ tight end group features three former Patriots in Andrew Beck, Dalton Keene and Eric Tomlinson, they are not the most prominent names on that list. That title belongs to former Cowboy Dalton Schultz, who arrived in free agency this March. He might see some reps alongside C.J. Stroud on Thursday.

Offensive tackles

Austin Dedulus (76), George Fant (77), Charlie Heck (67), Tytus Howard (69), Laremy Tunsil (78), Kilian Zierer (66)

The Texans have one of the best offensive tackles in football guard the left side of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Laremy Tunsil has been a quality player ever since his arrival from the Miami Dolphins in 2019. The Patriots will likely not use their top-level defensive personnel on Thursday, but he will be a sizable challenge for the team’s depth options — if he also takes the field alongside Stroud.

Interior offensive line

Tyler Beach (65), Rashaad Coward (74), Michael Deiter (63), Kenyon Green (59), Shaq Mason (69), Jimmy Morrissey (79), Jarrett Patterson (68), Juice Scruggs (70), Keaton Sutherland (60)

Houston also has quite a bit of talent along its interior offensive line. Left tackle Kenyon Green was a first-round draft pick just a year ago, with ex-Patriot Shaq Mason still a quality option at right guard. The biggest uncertainty is second-round rookie Juice Scruggs, who is expected to serve as the team’s starting center both this season and on Thursday.

Interior defensive line

Thomas Booker (56), Maliek Collins (96), Byron Cowart (90), Khalil Davis (94), Kurt Hinish (93), Roy Lopez (91), Sheldon Rankins (98), Hassan Ridgeway (97)

After starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Sheldon Rankins was activated in late July. The high-prized free agency acquisition will be a mainstay along Houston’s D-line this season, but it remains to be seen how much snaps he will play on Thursday night. If he is on the field, he will provide a good test for a New England offensive line that has had to rely on backup players for much of training camp.

Defensive edge

Will Anderson Jr. (51), Ali Gaye (73), Jonathan Greenard (52), Dylan Horton (92), Jerry Hughes (55), Jacob Martin (45), Adedayo Odeleye (75), Derek Rivers (95), Chase Winovich (50)

The Texans completely overhauled their defensive edge this offseason. Not only did they sign Jacob Martin and Chase Winovich in free agency, they also selected Will Anderson Jr. with the third overall pick in this year’s draft — Anderson was selected after a trade up with the Arizona Cardinals — as well as Dylan Horton in the fourth round. If the two play on Thursday, New England’s offensive tackles need to be on their A-game.

Off-the-ball linebackers

Blake Cashman (53), Jake Hansen (35), Christian Harris (48), Neville Hewitt (57), Christian Kirksey (58), Cory Littleton (42), Denzel Perryman (6), Henry To’oTo’o (39), Garret Wallow (32)

The Texans have some solid if not necessarily spectacular players at linebacker. Christian Kirksey and Neville Hewitt are experienced options, who saw the additions of free agents Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman as well as fifth-round rookie Henry To’oTo’o this offseason. It will be interesting to see how New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien picks his matchups against that group, especially in the passing game.

Cornerbacks

Shaquil Griffin (16), Ka’dar Hollman (30), Desmond King (0), Steven Nelson (21), Darius Phillips (44), D’Angelo Ross (37), Kendall Sheffield (20), Derek Stingley Jr. (24), Tavierre Thomas (4)

The Patriots’ pass catchers are going up against a very good cornerback group on a daily basis in practice, and — at least on paper — the Texans’ is not quite on that same level. That being said, there is some talent here as well. Derek Stingley Jr. in particular is an intriguing prospect, who was the third overall selection in last year’s draft. He is being joined in the starting lineup by veteran options Desmond King and Steven Nelson. The three of them as well as free agency acquisition Shaquil Griffin playing would be a good test for New England.

Safeties

Grayland Arnold (25), Jacobi Francis (38), Tyree Gillespie (43), Brandon Hill (36), Eric Murray (23), Jalen Pitre (5), M.J. Stewart (29), Jimmie Ward (1)

Together with Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre might be the Texans’ best defensive player. He was impressive as a rookie last season, leading the team with five interceptions, and projects to only get better. His status for Thursday also is in question, but if he is on the field he is a player the Patriots’ quarterbacks better keep an eye on.

Specialists

Jake Bates (49), Ka’imi Fairbairn (15), Cameron Johnston (11), Jon Weeks (46)

Not much change for the Texans in the kicking game. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, punter Cameron Johnston, and long snapper Jon Weeks all remain in place from last season, with undrafted rookie Jake Bates joining them this spring. Last year’s punt returner, Desmond King, is still around but Houston will likely use free agency pickup Steven Sims as its top option on both punts and kickoffs.