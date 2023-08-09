With training camp in full swing and the preseason opener on schedule for Thursday night, we thought it would be a nice idea to bring back a format we already used earlier this offseason: a live Q&A session. In order to talk all things New England Patriots, beat writer Brian Hines will do a live session on Wednesday, August 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Hopefully, we will have a lively debate during the session. So, how do you join the action? Here’s how it works:

Drop your question in the comment section below. Wait for Brian to answer your question. Repeat.

You are, of course, more than welcome to submit questions before Wednesday night as well. The comment section is open, and yours to play with.

And there is plenty to talk about. How did the team look in camp? Which under-the-radar players stood out? What can be expected on Thursday against the Houston Texans? And a whole lot more.

Thank you for participating, and let’s have a fun conversation!