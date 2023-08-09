Four years after originally leaving the Patriots in free agency, defensive lineman Trey Flowers is back in New England. The 29-year-old, who helped the organization win a pair of Super Bowls during his first tenure from 2015 through 2018, signed a one-year contract earlier this week to return to his old stomping grounds.

In order to do so, Flowers had to take a rather team-friendly contract — betting on himself to reach his previous levels of play again after a string of injuries derailed his stints with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. A look at the full details of the agreement, as shared by ESPN’s Field Yates, illustrates this.

Trey Flowers: Contract details

2023:

Base salary: $1.165 million (incl. $50,000 guaranteed)

Roster bonuses: $510,000

Incentives: $825,000

Salary cap hit: $1.285 million

Flowers ended each of the last three seasons on injured reserve and appeared in just 33 of a possible 67 games since his departure from the Patriots in March 2019. The disappointment he experienced in Detroit and Miami led to him now signing a minimum-salary contract.

His $1.165 million base salary does include $50,000 in guarantees, but those are the only guarantees in Flowers’ new deal with the Patriots. It does not include a signing bonus, and in order to reach its full $2.5 million value he will have to reach several bonuses and incentives that are mostly of the not-likely-to-be-earned (NLTBE) variety.

The entirety of his $825,000 incentives fall into that category, as does most of his $510,000 roster bonuses. Flowers was active for only four games as a Dolphin last season, meaning that $120,000 of that sum — i.e. $30,000 per game — is considered likely to be earned and therefore currently counting against the Patriots’ salary cap.

The resulting cap number of $1.285 million is big enough to replace another player on the Top-51 list, meaning that New England’s cap space did slightly decrease. According to salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the Patriots lost $365,000 by signing Flowers.

They now have $15.98 million available, which is still among the highest such figures in the NFL at this point in time.

Any of the NLTBE money Flowers earns this season for a maximum of $1.215 million will not hit hit the Patriots’ current books, but rather impact their 2024 cap. However, they would probably gladly take this: him earning all of his benchmarks would mean that his return to New England was a rather successful one.

For the time being, however, Flowers has to work on getting back onto the field. The Patriots sent him to the physically unable to perform list after signing him.