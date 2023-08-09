The New England Patriots’ division rivalry with the New York Jets has been relatively dormant for a few years now. Going back to 2016, the Patriots have won 14 straight meetings between the two teams and finished above them in the standings each season.

The Jets, however, are hoping for a change this year. The reason for their optimism is the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade from the Green Bay Packers. With Rodgers in the mix and added to an already talented roster, New York is trying to get over the hump — starting with finally beating those pesky Patriots again.

Will the rivalry truly be back on? That remains to be seen, but it looks like the Jets are doing their part both on and off the field.

The latter was on displaying during the first episode of the HBO series Hard Knocks that premiered on Tuesday. One segment saw New York defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich use some choice words to describe one of the Patriots’ most famous mantras — one that has found its way onto fan merchandise, NFL Films documentaries, and even Super Bowl rings: Do your job.

Safe to say, Ulbrich is not a fan of the slogan.

“It’s the mantra of our defense: Make a motherf---er earn every yard,” Ulbrich told his team on the show, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “Do my job — is that good enough? F--- no. That’s the rest of the NFL, isn’t it? ‘Do your job. Do your job.’ F--- that. Do your job, then now what? If we all do our job and a f---ing little bit more, that’s [22 players] playing. You guys feel it? Think about this. That’s 22 f---ers on the field. So, then the question goes to the offense. Now what?”

Ulbrich not trying to copy what the Patriots are doing is commendable. However, in doing so he is conveniently forgetting his own history.

Before arriving in New York in 2021, after all, Ulbrich spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. One of those was 2016, when then then-linebackers coach made his first and so far only trip to he Super Bowl. Standing between him and his first ring? A dynasty founded on the principles of doing your job.

The story of Super Bowl LI is well-known. The Falcons jumped to a 28-3 lead by the third quarter, but eventually suffered arguably the biggest collapse in NFL history — losing 34-28 in overtime.

When the Patriots starting doing their jobs in final 25 minutes of that game, they embarked on a comeback for the ages. On the other sideline, Ulbrich and the Falcons coaching staff were helpless to stop what was happening.

He may not be a fan of Bill Belichick’s famous saying, but even he has to recognize that it has served the Patriots well over the years. He even had a first-row seat to see it in action back in February 2017.

“Do your job” ended up costing him a Super Bowl ring.