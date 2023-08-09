Patriots sign linebacker Joe Giles-Harris following workout, bringing roster to 90

The 90-man roster returned to capacity for the New England Patriots on the eve of the preseason opener.

The organization signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris following a workout, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Giles-Harris, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Duke product has been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills over the years since then.

Spending time on the practice squads and active rosters of both clubs, Giles-Harris stands with 17 games played in his career, including three starts. Across 208 snaps on defense and 319 snaps on special teams, he has recorded 26 tackles and one sack in the regular season.

As shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, fellow linebackers Dillon Doyle, Frank Ginda and Tyreek Maddox-Williams also visited New England for workouts, one week after Terez Hall reverted to injured reserve.

The Houston Texans visit on Thursday. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.