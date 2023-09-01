As roster cuts are in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to Week 1. For the New England Patriots, that means an immediate challenge with the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

With kickoff just under 10 days away, let’s hop into this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

@RssFeedPatriots Who back up Mac Jones?

@fluffyrunner1 #PostPulpit do you think will be the best possible back up for Mac Jones

The Patriots made a move in their quarterback room on Thursday as they claimed Matt Corral off waivers. Corral, who was picked in the third round of last years draft, did not suit up his rookie year but has some interesting physical tools. Corral also played under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, which means he may speak a similar language offensively to Bill O’Brien.

While Corral will be an interesting development project, Bailey Zappe would still be my early season backup while the newcomer adjusts. While he struggled in Bill O’Brien’s system this summer, my thoughts on Zappe haven’t changed much. I believe he can still give you a solid spot start or two with a game plan installed to fit his skillset.

The backup job beyond the first few weeks then depends on what Corral and Zappe show behind the scenes. New England can elevate Zappe three times off the practice squad, so it may take a month or so to see how comfortable they are with Corral. The new emergency third QB rule could also factor into this equation at some point.

@coxmaster12 Seems like bill is going to use the new practice squad set ups to provide gameday positional depth. With that being said , what position do you think the final active roster spot should be applied to ?

The moves at quarterback were absolutely them taking advantage of the new practice squad elevation rules. They did it Mac’s rookie year at quarterback when they released Brian Hoyer and additionally at kicker when they cut Nick Folk before quickly bringing him back. New England can now save a spot on the 53-man roster and elevate Bailey Zappe to help back up Jones the first few weeks of the season, assuming Matt Corral is not ready.

While the final roster and practice squad spots went to Corral and wide receiver Jalen Raegor, they’ll have some ability to promote players for extra depth on their game day roster. Running back and tight end are a position I’d watch, with someone like Matt Sokol being a strong elevation candidate against a team like Philadelphia.

@patriots_daily Do The patriots actually need to keep Mac protected or will we just see more chip blocks and scheme from BoB and Klemm to keep the offense on track Pass protection wise .

Yes, the Patriots must protect Mac Jones. As you saw in the preseason, the offensive line struggling will be the main thing that can derail this offense. The hope is the return of starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu will shore things up, while Calvin Anderson or one of the other tackles can handled right tackle duties.

Scheme-wise, New England can find ways to help the unit as well. RPOs will make life easier for the offensive line while O’Brien relied on the screen game in the preseason. But, the main hope is health and continuity will lead to the best results along the front line.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Who will be the starting RT?

So, how do they line up to protect Mac Jones? That’s the million-dollar question we’ve been wondering since the spring, and nobody quite knows the answers. Especially as we didn’t get one look at their offensive line all offseason with everybody available to them in practice.

The belief here is Michael Onwenu will stay at guard if he is healthy enough to play, while Calvin Anderson’s return will impact their Week 1 plans. Anderson has missed a serious stretch of time, but they may not have a better option available to them out of the gate.

@TomeTrosanina #postpulpit if either Pop or Keyshon perform above expectations in their rookie years, what’s Tyquan Thornton’s future on the team?

It’s bleak as of now. If Douglas and Boutte have strong starts to the year, Thornton’s future is even murkier. He will have to prove he can stay healthy and play when he returns, or he will be seriously battling for a roster spot next season.

@Daves_Tweets26 Who ends up being our best receiver by the end of the year

JuJu Smith-Schuster is still my odds-on favorite based off his high-volume role in the slot. I believe he could push for 70-80 catches this season. But, don’t sleep on Kendrick Bourne in this debate either. He’s had an awesome summer and continues to have strong chemistry with Mac Jones.

@BrianCo84 How big of an impact do you think the loss of Folk will be?

As perhaps the leader in the Chad Ryland support club, it shouldn’t be much on the field. Ryland has a bigger leg, can handle kickoffs, and has proven to be consistent throughout his time in college and this summer.

Now, Folk was extremely consistent on the field and a true professional off of it. It’s not easy moving on from a player like that, but it’s a dice roll Bill Belichick and Co. felt was worth taking.

Will we see this combo again this year? pic.twitter.com/UP2akxJMkR — Iambetancourt (@Iambetancourt10) August 31, 2023

I hope so. They are so much better than the blueberries. We’ve seen players wear the pants at practice throughout the summer (which they did last year). But, I still wonder if the results in them last year factor into the equation.

@zttack317 Prediction for what hoodie BB will wear against Philly

Looks like there is some potential rain on the early forecast for Week 1, so I’ll stick with one of those hot jackets he’s fallen in lovely lately. We’ll go with the one with the red shoulders to kick off the season.

That's all for this week's #PostPulpit mailbag.