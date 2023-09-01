New England Patriots links 9/01/23 - Wait, could the O-line be better than we think?

Before you bash my headline, hear me out. I’m admitting the offensive line did not protect particularly well in the preseason. We also know Bill Belichick uses the preseason to test the versatility of his linemen and see how they do playing positions they’re not as familiar with. But when the Patriots kick off for keepsies Week One against the Eagles, can we all agree the team won’t be fielding the same OL lineup that we saw Preseason Week One vs the Texans? My hope is that yes, New England will field a unit that will give Mac Jones more time to get the ball out. Not betting the ranch on it, but hoping that’s what we’ll see. Someone mentioned in the comments yesterday that a unit is only as good as its weakest link and that’s never more true than with an offensive line. Opponents will continue to charge through that ‘gate’ until the team finds another way to block entry - which hopefully won’t open a second soft spot.

Of course if anything happens to Mac Jones, at least the team now has plenty of backups.

