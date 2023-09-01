New England Patriots links 9/01/23 - Wait, could the O-line be better than we think?

Before you bash my headline, hear me out. I’m admitting the offensive line did not protect particularly well in the preseason. We also know Bill Belichick uses the preseason to test the versatility of his linemen and see how they do playing positions they’re not as familiar with. But when the Patriots kick off for keepsies Week One against the Eagles, can we all agree the team won’t be fielding the same OL lineup that we saw Preseason Week One vs the Texans? My hope is that yes, New England will field a unit that will give Mac Jones more time to get the ball out. Not betting the ranch on it, but hoping that’s what we’ll see. Someone mentioned in the comments yesterday that a unit is only as good as its weakest link and that’s never more true than with an offensive line. Opponents will continue to charge through that ‘gate’ until the team finds another way to block entry - which hopefully won’t open a second soft spot.
Of course if anything happens to Mac Jones, at least the team now has plenty of backups.
TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault fleshes out the latest two additions to the roster, QB Matt Corral and WR Jalen Reagor.
- Patriots place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve.
- Press Conference: Ezekiel Elliott.
- Photos: Meet the Patriots 53-man roster.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking down the 53-man roster, initial practice squad, favorite Tom Brady moments. (2 hrs)
- Patriots Catch-22: Analyzing the 53-man initial roster, report on adding QB Matt Corral. (93 min.)
- From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 draft call. (3.49 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox posts the official jersey numbers for Christian Gonzalez and the rest of the rookies.
- Tim Crowley post a clip of new Pats WR Jalen Reagor showing his vertical jump against New England.
- Matt Vautour points out that Matt Corral was the highest-drafted QB from the 2022 draft who was cut - not Bailey Zappe. The Panthers, who were then being run by the since-fired Matt Rhule, not only moved up to the draft Corral at 94, but they traded the No. 137 pick that became Zappe, a third-round pick in 2023 to the Patriots to get Corral.
- Greg Dudek tells us what NFL execs believe the Patriots have in ‘really talented’ Matt Corral. Corral missed his entire rookie season due to injury.
- Dakota Randall passes along an encouraging update on DeVante Parker. ‘Parker was spotted in the Patriots locker room after Tuesday’s practice and appeared to be in good spirits. We didn’t see him sporting any sort of limp or appearing in any significant pain.’
- Mark Morse offers 15 thoughts taking a look at the Patriots’ roster maneuvering. 3) An Offensive line of Trent Brown (LT), Cole Strang (LG), David Andrews (C), Michael Owenu (RG), and Calvin Anderson (RT) has the potential to be a formidable unit. Rookie 4th round selection Sidy Sow was asked to play Tackle, which is not the position he played in college. He was overwhelmed in the pre-season, but he did gain valuable experience. You could see his potential, but he was just not ready to play at this level.
- Taylor Kyles offers some quick thoughts on the Patriots initial practice squad.
- Mike D’Abate evaluates the 2023 practice squad, headlined by QBs Zappe, Malik. New England has assembled an impressive collection of scout-team talent to complement their 53-man roster.
- Sean T. McGuire’s AFC East Preview: Predicting where the Patriots will finish in the division. Oddsmakers give New England the longest odds to win the division
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Practice Report: In-stadium session as team ramps up prep for Eagles.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Tyquan Thornton’ standing in receiver mix amid latest IR stint.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Why did Bailey Zappe re-sign with Patriots over 7 other offers?
- Dakota Randall highlights rookie Chad Ryland opening up on winning the kicker job, and learning from Nick Folk.
- Tim Crowley lists Tom Brady’s top 10 weapons on offense with the Patriots.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) As the rest of the AFC East moves forward, are the Patriots just standing still? /Really? That’s what you see?
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL playoff predictions: Picking eight division winners, six wild-card teams for 2023 season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots sign former Eagles, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor to practice squad ahead of Week 1, per report. He could help fill in for the injured Tyquan Thornton
- Cameron Flynn (Athlon Sports) Jets displace Patriots as the NFL team ‘everyone’ wants to beat in 2023.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL division winner odds, picks: Staff predictions. 7 votes for the Bills, 4 for the Jets, 1 vote for the Dolphins, 0 for the Patriots.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team. Patriots: Hunter Henry.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Ten offensive players in perfect situation to thrive. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five running backs poised for breakout seasons in 2023. No Pats.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow, Chris Jones have offseason business left to resolve.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Five must-watch NFL defenses for the 2023 season.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: What do NFL coaches really think of positionless defensive players?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 101 best players for 2023, Nos. 50-26. No Pats.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL will not discipline Tyreek Hill for incident at marina.
