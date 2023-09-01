Among the most notable takeaways from the New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster is the high number of rookies. While the club did not keep any undrafted free agents this time around — seriously putting a 19-year streak in jeopardy — it still has 11 first-year players signed on its active roster; all but one of the 12 draft picks made it.

Despite one fifth of the rostered players being rookies, however, the Patriots are still among the oldest team in the NFL yet again. Their average age of 26.5 ranks them 27th in a league-wide comparison conducted by Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice.

Being one of the oldest teams in football is nothing new for the Patriots. They ranked 30th in 2018 (26.8), before moving to 32nd (2019; 27.0), 27th (2020; 26.4), 28th (2021; 26.5) and 30th again (2022; 26.8) the following years.

Multiple factors contributed to this, but the most basic is that the team simply has had plenty of experience under contract through the years. 2023 is no exception.

Drawing an admittedly arbitrary cut-off line, we can see that nine members of the current roster are over the age of 30 already:

WR Matthew Slater (37), OT Riley Reiff (34), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (33), S Adrian Phillips (31), LB Matthew Judon (31), LS Joe Cardona (31), C David Andrews (31), WR DeVante Parker (30), OT Trent Brown (30)

Comparatively high age, spoken strictly in football terms, is not necessarily a bad thing per se or in any way indicative of a team’s performance; you’re not automatically worse just because you are older. Matthew Slater is still one of the best special teamers in the NFL at age 37; Matthew Judon is a standout edge at age 31; David Andrews and Trent Brown are quality starters.

However, an older roster could turn into an issue further down the line if no suitable replacements are in the pipeline. That in fact, has also contributed to the Patriots’ relatively high average age.

New England is entering its fourth season rebuilding after losing long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady. While the team did find some talented young players over the years since, the overall success rate has been inconsistent.

Just look at the three drafts right after Brady left. Out of a total of 28 selections those years, only 11 are currently on the 53-man roster. While others are either on the practice squad or on an injury list, that rate forced New England to look elsewhere to keep the roster stocked talent — talent that is oftentimes older, and more expensive, than that acquired through the draft.

There are other factors at play as well, of course. The Patriots trying to cultivate a post-dynasty locker room culture, for example, led to them keeping veterans around and drafting comparatively experienced prospects the last few years. There is also the fact that some of those 30-plus players mentioned above are still very good at what they do.

Ultimately, the old saying that age is just a number still rings true to a degree. Old is not necessarily bad, nor is it necessarily good. At the end, it’s all about using the talent available regardless of its age.