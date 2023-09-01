Pierre Strong Jr. was a fourth-round draft pick just a year ago and had shown promise in his limited opportunities with the New England Patriots. And yet, he will be wearing a different uniform this upcoming season.

On Monday, ahead of the deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players, the Patriots traded Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. In return, they received offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

New England acquiring offensive tackle help after what was a rough training camp for the position group made sense, and was not entirely unexpected. The fact that they parted ways with one of their young running backs still came as a surprise, though — both for those following the team, and for Strong Jr. himself.

“It was kind of a surprise,” the 24-year-old told reporters during his introductory media availability in Cleveland. “I came to work every day, but it was a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history. I’m here now.”

Entering the NFL after a productive career at South Dakota State, Strong Jr. was selected 127th overall in last year’s draft. He ended up seeing action in 15 games as a rookie, playing just 51 offensive snaps but 143 on special teams.

In total, he touched the ball 17 times for 142 yards and a touchdown, ran back five kickoffs for 115 yards, and had six special teams tackles. Nonetheless, he was no shoo-in for a bigger role as a sophomore in a competitive New England backfield.

Turns out, he wasn’t even guaranteed a roster spot.

“It’s been a whirlwind. But it’s the business that I’m in,” he said about getting traded. “Can’t do anything but love it. So, I’ve just been catching up with everything, getting in the rhythm of things, the Browns way. ... There’s nothing we can really do about it, but I’m glad to be here. I’m happy to be here.”

Despite his rather unceremonious departure after just one year as a Patriot, Strong Jr. spoke highly of head coach Bill Belichick. When asked what he had learned from the future Hall of Famer — and former Browns coach — he mentioned his professionalism both on and off the football field.

“Just helped me be a pro,” he said about Belichick. “Coming from a small school to the NFL, it’s a big jump for small school kids. Had me practicing like a pro, out in public like a pro. He holds you accountable for everything. I thank him for that.”