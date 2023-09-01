Update: 9/1/2023: Patriots reportedly sign rookie wide receiver T.J. Luther to their practice squad, release Thyrick Pitts

The New England Patriots signing rookie wide receiver T.J. Luther to their practice squad created the need for a follow-up transaction. According to a report by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, that move was releasing another undrafted wideout: Thyrick Pitts, who caught four passes for 42 yards in preseason, has been let go.

Original story 9/1/2023: Patriots reportedly sign rookie wide receiver T.J. Luther to their practice squad

The New England Patriots have added another wide receiver to their practice squad. One day after signing former first-round draft pick Jalen Raegor, they have now brought undrafted rookie T.J. Luther aboard.

Aaron Wilson of KPCR 2 Houston was first to report the move.

Luther, 23, spent his six-year college career at Wofford and Gardner-Webb. Despite a productive final season that saw him catch 57 passes for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns, he flew mostly under the radar during the pre-draft process; Luther was neither invited to the NFL Scouting Combine nor any of the marquee all-star events.

He did get in close contact with multiple teams, though, including the Patriots. They brought him in on a Top-30 visit in early April.

Eventually, Luther went undrafted before signing a free agent deal with the New York Jets. He spent all of training camp and preseason in New York, playing a combined 76 offensive and special teams snaps over three exhibition contests. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound wideout did not register any statistics.

He was let go as part of the Jets’ roster cuts earlier this week. Now, he is joining the team’s division rivals in New England.

The Patriots currently have five wide receivers on their active roster: JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. In addition, the aforementioned Jalen Raegor and another UDFA, Thyrick Pitts, are on the practice squad.

New England entered the day with a full 16 players on its developmental roster. In order to create space for Luther a follow-up move will be necessary.