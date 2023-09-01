The New England Patriots hosted free agents Shi Smith and Cody Chrest for workouts amid a series of moves at wide receiver on Friday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Smith, 24, entered the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2021 draft at pick No. 204 overall. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound South Carolina product has appeared in 23 games since then. A six-game starter last regular season, Smith stands with 28 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns on offense and has returned 23 punts for 143 yards on special teams. He was waived leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET 53-man roster deadline.

Chrest, 25, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers since going undrafted in April. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rookie finished his collegiate career at Sam Houston State, where consecutive second-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors were earned, after four seasons at Harvard. As a Bearkats graduate student in 2022, Chrest caught 36 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

The practice squad stands at capacity for the Patriots after the announced signings of wide receivers Jalen Reagor and T.J. Luther on Friday.

In a corresponding transaction at the position, the organization released Thyrick Pitts from the initial group of 16.