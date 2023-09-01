Patriots waive linebacker Diego Fagot from injured reserve with settlement

Linebacker Diego Fagot will be eligible to return to an NFL field in 2023.

The New England Patriots waived the former Navy captain from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Friday, according to the transaction wire, making him an impending free agent.

Fagot, 25, had been among the organization’s initial series of moves down from 90 to 53 players last weekend. After being waived with the injury designation, he went unclaimed and reverted to injured reserve following the league’s roster deadline.

The Patriots worked out and subsequently signed Fagot prior to training camp’s kickoff in July. He went on to appear in all three preseason games, logging 51 snaps on defense and 19 snaps on special teams.

While a member of the Midshipmen, Fagot totaled 35 starts, 282 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He added a hand in two interceptions, two touchdowns, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

The Houston Roughnecks later selected the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker in November’s XFL draft.

He marked the sixth player on New England’s season-ending injured reserve, with offensive tackle Conor McDermott and cornerback Isaiah Bolden both landing there at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. The list also includes wide receiver Tre Nixon plus linebackers Terez Hall and Raekwon McMillan.

Sophomore wideout Tyquan Thornton, who can be activated back to the roster after four games, was officially moved to IR on Thursday.