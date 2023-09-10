The New England Patriots enter their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles as 3.5-point home underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, that neither means that they do not stand a chance nor that there will not be some noteworthy performances.

How the game eventually unfold will be seen, but here is our best-guess estimation from a prop bet perspective.

Ezekiel Elliot, Touchdown Anytime (+290): While Rhamondre Stevenson, is still RB1 in New England, newly acquired running back Ezekiel Elliot does have a leg up on him in one area: short yardage.

Despite seeing Tony Pollard eat into his share of the carries in Dallas last season, Elliot still finished tied for fourth among running backs with 12 rushing touchdowns. He was more efficient than Stevenson in short-yardage situations as well. Expect Elliott to feature when the Patriots get near the goal line, which means he should see plenty of opportunities for touchdowns. At +290, I like these odds a lot.

Rhamondre Stevenson, 25+ Receiving Yards (+110): The Eagles have an elite front seven, and the Pats are banged up on the offensive line. Bill O’Brien likes to get backs involved in the passing game anyway, and I expect to see plenty of screens and check-downs on Sunday to get around that pass rush.

This is the alternate line, with O/U 21.5 available as well. But Stevenson had some of his most productive games against the best defensive lines last season, recording 72 and 56 yards through the air against the New York Jets and 28 against the Buffalo Bills. Going for some extra yards for plus money here is good value.

Jalen Hurts, Under 236.5 Passing Yards (-115): Hurts was excellent last season, but he’ll suit up for the first time this season on Sunday after not playing in the preseason. He has a new offensive coordinator and is playing on the road against one of the NFL’s top defenses from last year. And, as of right now, the forecast calls for rain.

That has all the makings of a letdown game, at least through the air. I’m taking the under here.