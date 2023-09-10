The time has finally come. After months of preparation, the New England Patriots will kick off their 2023 regular season on Sunday afternoon.

Standing between them and a successful start to the season is a Philadelphia Eagles team that is among the best in the NFL. Not only are they led by an MVP-caliber quarterback and coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, they have one of the deepest and most talented rosters top-to-bottom in the entire league.

“Just, overall, a really solid team from top to bottom, and you can see why they were so successful last year in the regular season, and then to play to win the championship. Good opportunity for us, big challenge,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick earlier this week. “Looking forward to it, but this is a really good football team we’re seeing.”

The Eagles will, naturally, be an enormous challenge for the Patriots. It is therefore no surprise to see them listed as 3.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How can New England overcome that status and pull off the upset on, of all days, the one they are honoring long-time quarterback Tom Brady? Here are our best guesses what they can do.

Patriots offense vs. Eagles defense

Coming off their defeat in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles defense suffered some personnel departures.

Starter-caliber players such as safeties Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebackers Kyzir White and T. J. Edwards, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave all left the team in free agency. Additionally, and possibly most importantly, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon jumped ship to become the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

In order to replace Gannon, the Eagles did not go the in-house route. Instead, they hired former Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai.

How Desai’s defense will look from a structural and play-calling perspective remains to be seen, but it is no stretch of the imagination to see Philadelphia rely on the principles that carried it to the Super Bowl a year ago. Those principles were heavily influenced by defensive consultant Vic Fangio, who himself was Desai’s boss with the Chicago Bears in the late 2010s.

What the Patriots can therefore expect is plenty of two-high zone looks and pre-snap disguise; Fangio-type defenses regularly move between Cover 3 and Cover 4, sprinkling in some Cover 6, and even using man calls on select downs. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones therefore needs to be able to recognize what he is seeing to know where he should have openings between those zones.

That is just the first step, though; having the proper zone beaters in the arsenal is the second. The keys to those are flooding the zones to create numbers advantages, and to attack those aforementioned openings.

One way that has worked against the Eagles before is by “stacking” players on top of each other.

Offenses exploited the Eagles’ rules vs stack looks by putting a WR to the weak-side with a TE/RB and hitting slants vs safeties



McDaniels used a similar tactic with Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry to beat man, and O’Brien loves his stack combos pic.twitter.com/VV1uA5Jmkj — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 5, 2023

Those stacks put pressure on the coverage personnel because they add an element of space to the equation; the defenders do not align closely next to one another because doing so would create a collision risk. Lining one defender up deeper eliminates that risk, but it also gives the pass catchers more space to operate within.

With the Eagles seeing considerable personnel change at both off-ball linebacker and safety, the chemistry especially versus tight ends and running backs might not be at the level it needs to be. New England should be able to take advantage.

Additionally, Bill O’Brien might call on his running backs — Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery — to move the chains against those two position groups in particular. Pass plays to the flats against out-angled defenders created some chunk plays versus Philadelphia in 2022.

Downfield and outside throws won't come easy vs the Eagles, but teams were able to move the chains last season going underneath vs Philly's backers + overhang safeties away from the pass strength



Could be a productive receiving day for Mondre and Zeke (shown in two clips here) https://t.co/syjCGoVG5x pic.twitter.com/pH7d40ywzw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 5, 2023

To create issues of that kind, the Patriots might turn to one of their favorite zone-beating concepts — Dagger. The route combo traditionally consists of a deep dig route plus a vertical pattern, and oftentimes also sees one backfield player charge into the flat.

New England turning to well-established concepts such as Dagger or Hoss would not come as a surprise against the Eagles. The same is true for motions meant to overcrowd one area within the zone structure, and levels concepts targeting the space behind/in front of the different layers of the defense.

Of course, a lot of that depends on whether or not New England’s offensive line can hold up against a highly disruptive defense. The Eagles ranked second in the NFL with a pressure rate of 25.5 percent in 2022, and registered a league-high 70 sacks. If the Patriots offensive line cannot consistently give Mac Jones time, longer-developing concepts might be scrapped in favor of swing passes or other plays meant to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly.

Getting the ball out of Mac Jones’ hands can obviously also be accomplished with the running game. The Eagles defense was not quite as productive against the run (-0.023 EPA/play; 23rd) as it was against the pass (-0.087 EPA/play; 1st) last season, so the Patriots might be able to create some movement.

The secret here might be no secret at all, but rather pure mathematics. With the Eagles expected to play a lot on two-high looks as opposed to one-high alignments such as Cover 3 zone or the Patriots’ classic Cover 1 man, they might be able to find a number advantage in the box.

Patriots defense vs. Eagles offense

Just like the Eagles defense, their offense also saw its leading coach depart this offseason. Shane Steichen, who had been the unit’s coordinator for the past two seasons, left to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach.

Replacing Steichen with Brian Johnson might not create much of a change, though. Not only was Johnson the team’s quarterbacks coach under Steichen, creating some stability within the offense, head coach Nick Sirianni will also again be heavily involved on that side of the ball; Sirianni himself has an offensive background. Additionally, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is also still around.

On top of all of that, the Eagles retained a significant portion of their offensive personnel. Only two starters from the Super Bowl are no longer in Philadelphia: right guard Isaac Seumalo is now in Pitsburgh, and running back Miles Sanders in Carolina. The rest of the unit is still very much intact.

That group, of course, starts with Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is entering 2023 off the best season of his career. Not only did he lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl and set himself up to sign a massive contract extension the following offseason, he also came in second in MVP voting thanks to his outstanding ability to put pressure on opposing defenses a both a passer and a runner.

With Hurts’ dual-threat ability at the heart of the Eagles’ attack, they fielded one of the most potent offenses in the league last year. The unit posted 0.100 expected points added per play, the third highest number in football. They ranked seventh in the passing game (0.121/play) and first when running the ball (0.072).

They were impressive, and Hurts was the glue that held all of it together. For the Patriots, the question therefore becomes how to slow him down.

It all starts with discipline, both against Hurts himself and versus the run-pass option concepts the team likes to run.

Hurts is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL, both on designed plays and scrambles. He combines power, vision and elusiveness into a package that is rather hard to stop and will test a defense’s fundamentals and, as noted above, discipline. It also forces you to have a proper plan.

The #Patriots will need a DT essentially spying anytime the Eagles empty the backfield to defend the QB run game



Not only can Hurts shake most linebackers 1-on-1, but Philly will often use Kelce as a lead blocker pic.twitter.com/2E9EPe9U2z — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 2, 2023

As opposed to the Eagles defense, which can run different coverages out of the same basic two-high look, the offense likes to mix things up to create favorable matchups both on the ground and through the air. This puts even more pressure on New England’s defenders to properly read their keys and react accordingly.

Things get tougher when Philly goes spread 3x1 with a back next to Hurts as another lead blocker



Looks like a pass formation and the RB forces you to respect inside zone pic.twitter.com/kVeLqnye7S — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 2, 2023

Of course, the Patriots also have tools at their disposal to counteract Hurts’ dual-threat abilities. The most traditional one might be using a spy in combination with a relatively timid pass rush looking to contain rather than actually bring the QB down (and risk overrunning the play). Players such as linebackers Marte Mapu and Mack Wilson come to mind as potential options for that role.

At the end of the day, however, the key has to be to plug the gaps and keep Hurts from finding easy openings when carrying the ball. If New England can take away this element of his game and turn him into a traditional drop-back passer, the chances of victory should increase quite a bit.

Deatrich Wise using discipline and sheer force of will to bring down mobile QBs pic.twitter.com/wIOvcFO43T — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 3, 2023

Of course, even then the task remains a difficult one. The Eagles, after all, field multiple outstanding receiving options — from running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Dallas Goedert to wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The latter two in particular are a massive problem for every defense in their way.

So, what will the Patriots do? Traditionally against a dual-threat quarterback like Hurts, playing zone would make sense; it would allow all defenders to have their eyes on the QB and reacts quickly in case of a scramble or designed run. That, however, would only invite trouble against the speedy Brown and Smith.

In turn, the Patriots might incorporate more man coverage — stealing a page out of the Indianapolis Colts’ playbook from last season. The Colts relied heavily on Cover 1 against the Eagles, and they were held to their worst output of the season with Hurts under center: 17 points and 314 yards of offense.

In that case, the Patriots would trust their coverage personnel to stand their ground against the Eagles’ talented receiving arsenal.

Of course, as with all things Belichick — Bill and Steve alike — the team will likely opt for a middle ground. There will be pre-snap disguise and both man and zone variations to get Hurts and by extension the Eagles offense as a whole out of its comfort zone.

Studying how the #Patriots defended the Bengals since, like the Eagles, Cincy has a pair of WR1s and love their slants



NE may not play as much Cover 2, but think we could see more disguises, zone match, and slot defenders + deep safeties trying to take away quick in-breakers pic.twitter.com/SQJsO8CdMk — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 7, 2023

At the end of the day, the Eagles are a pick-your-poison offense. Relying too heavily on man-to-man looks invites quarterback runs and/or Hurts banking on his pass catchers just winning their 1-on-1s. Too much zone, meanwhile, creates run-after-the-catch scenarios for the Eagles’ talented pair of receivers.

How the Patriots coaching staff will decide to tackle this conundrum will decide whether or not the team will stand firm against one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive units.