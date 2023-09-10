Sunday Patriots Notes: Allow Tom Brady to reintroduce himself

Training camp, preseason and roster cutdowns are all in the rear-view mirror. Now, it is time for the real thing: welcome to the 2023 regular season.

The New England Patriots will open at home against the Philadelphia Eagles; the reigning NFC champions will visit Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Naturally, most of our attention this week was on that highly-anticipated contest.

As for anything else that might have popped up but was not tackled elsewhere here on Pats Pulpit, here is our weekly sum-up. Welcome to the final Sunday Patriots Notes of the offseason.

Allow Tom Brady to reintroduce himself: T.J. Connelly has been the Patriots’ in-house disk jockey for the last 10 seasons, and seven of those saw him play Jay-Z’s Public Service Announcement ahead of every home game. The song, starting with the line “Allow me to reintroduce myself,” was the traditional walk-on song played for quarterback Tom Brady during warmups.

Brady left the club after the 2019 season, and so did that song. On Sunday, it will be back — as will Brady.

The greatest player in franchise and, frankly, league history will be honored by the organization at the season opener against Philadelphia. What exactly will happen remains to be seen, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft promised fireworks.

“He’s really excited and I’m excited, because our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way,” Kraft told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. “We’re going to do something special and unique with him.”

As for Brady, the celebration will be a moment of reflection — and a new experience in a stadium he called home for 20 seasons.

“I had two decades of incredible life altering experiences,” he said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray this week. “I have so many memories from my time there and memories with people there, and I’m creating a new memory with the people there. And to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way — I’ve not been to that stadium in this way ever.

“I went there as a player, I went there once as a competitor and now I’m going to go there as really a fan. And then I’m going to be there in the future as a broadcaster. So, I think there’s a lot of cool things happening and again, I think part of life is growing in different ways, expanding different ways, trying new things and getting outside of your comfort zone. ... I don’t think it’s going to be hard to be a fan though. I love the sport and I love the Patriots, so going up there to see a lot of my friends and family is going to be really a great experience.”

Could Tom Brady get his red jacket on Sunday? As noted above, the Patriots have kept their plans regarding Brady a secret. However, given his importance to the organization, and a sellout crowd celebrating his return, it would not be a surprise if Robert Kraft invoked some “executive privilege” again to skip the waiting period for the six-time Super Bowl champion and right there and then induct him into the team Hall of Fame.

Only 10 current Patriots players once shared the locker room with Brady: While most of the coaching staff was around during the Brady era in New England, only a handful of current players actually were. In total, there is 10 of them:

C David Andrews

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

OT Trent Brown

LS Joe Cardona

OL James Ferentz*

DT Lawrence Guy Sr.

CB Jonathan Jones

LB Calvin Munson*

ST/WR Matthew Slater

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

*practice squad

The number of ex-players on the New England coaching staff who played with Brady is almost that high as well. In total six assistant coaches (Trent Brown, Vinnie Sunseri, Adrian Klemm, Billy Yates, Jerod Mayo, V’Angelo Bentley) were on the team at one point alongside the league’s greatest ever quarterback.

Bill Belichick speaks about the unknown factor of the season opener: Their game against the Eagles will be the first true setting for the Patriots’ roster to prove itself, and the same is true for their opponent as well. And while both teams retained a significant portion of their players from the previous season, there is an element of the unknown to the game.

“You look at a team like Philadelphia, you get 20 games from last year, got a handful of games from this year where not a lot of players are playing that we’re going to see on Sunday. So, there’s certainly a lot of unknowns,” said head coach Bill Belichick. “I’m sure they’ll make a few adjustments and subtle changes like every team will do. I’m sure they’ll have a couple things cooked up for us that they think we’re vulnerable on. So, there is some of those that won’t show up until game day.

“There probably will be a change or two in the lineup from what we think it’s going to be for whatever reason. So, we’ll be ready for those types of things, but that’s all a part of opening day, so in that sense it’s the same but very different getting ready for these guys compared to getting ready for Miami last year or whoever it was in the years before that. Each team has its own unique situations and set of circumstances.”

Belichick mentioned that one of those regarding the Eagles is their change in coordinators. Both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon no longer being with the club adds another element of uncertainty for Philadelphia and New England alike.

“It’s two new coordinators, I’m sure that will still bring some element of change,” said Belichick. “What exactly that is? Well, we’ll have to see.”

The Patriots need to stop shooting themselves in the foot, and they know it: The Patriots have always prided themselves on being smarter than their opposition, and not making the critical and easily avoidable mistakes. From that perspective — as from many others — the 2022 season was an outlier, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Now heading into 2023, the unit is planning on reversing course. Issues such as pre-snap penalties, substitution errors, or players not knowing what to do should become a thing of the past or at least greatly reduced. That, at least, is the plan for new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“This has been a big emphasis since the spring, since we started working with the players,” he said this week. “And the players have been really good about that. They’ve understood that the operation of the offense is really the key. Obviously, we’re going to play against a lot of great defenses and we see a really good defense every day in practice. But it’s really up to us. What are the things we can control?

“We can control the snap count. We can control how we align, understanding when the ball’s snapped and not to go early, substitution process. All the different things that we can control we have to do a great job of that, whether it’s practice, game, it doesn’t matter. We spend a lot of time on the operation. We have to do a really good job of limiting those penalties really to zero.”

Doing so will be key all year, and especially against a defense as potent as Philadelphia’s. Starting center and team captain David Andrews knows this as well as anybody.

“It will be a big challenge for us up front,” he said. “I think just trying to stay ahead on down and distance is a big thing. You start putting yourselves in holes and different things like that, playing from behind, obviously that’s playing into their strengths.”

Having Ezekiel Elliott in the rotation will be ‘huge’ for the Patriots, says Rhamondre Stevenson: While his status for the game against the Eagles is in question because of a reported stomach bug, the Patriots would likely try to limit Rhamondre Stevenson’s workload regardless after a 2022 season that saw him run out of steam a bit down the stretch. In order to avoid that, they added former Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott in August.

“Having that 1-2 and not missing a step when I come out of the game or Zeke has to come out of the game, that’s going to be huge,” said Stevenson about the dynamic in New England’s backfield this week. Whether or not that will truly be the case remains to be seen, but Elliott even getting close to the Pro Bowl form he showcased earlier in his career would be huge for New England.

Bill Belichick praises assistant coach Evan Rothstein: Joining the Patriots alongside his former boss, Matt Patricia, in 2021, Evan Rothstein has worn many hats. In New England, he started in research and analysis, then moved to an offensive assistant role, and now is the assistant quarterbacks coach next to Bill O’Brien.

“Evan is a really smart guy,” said Bill Belichick this week. “He’s versatile, does a lot things for our staff, works on offense, defense, does some other things with preparation of situations and things like that. Our staff is a collaborative effort in a number of areas. He’s a pretty versatile guy, so he helps in a lot of different areas.”

The training wheels are coming off for the rookie class: The Patriots currently have 11 rookie players on their 53-man roster. Not all of them will see extended action on Sunday, but whenever their number is called up on there is no hesitation allowed from this point forward: it’s sink or swim.

“They’ve got a lot on their plate. They’ve got a lot to handle,” said Bill Belichick. “They are grinding through it. There is no way to get experience besides getting experience. So, they’ve played some preseason games, had a lot of practices. I’m sure they can feel the difference in intensity, in terms of preparation and the ramp up that’s happened here the last few days, but that’s good. They should feel that way.

“Go in there and get their feet wet. Just have to jump in and start swimming. There is no baby pool. Just dive right in and try not to drown.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster has put his spats with the Eagles in the past: Coming off last year’s Super Bowl that saw Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia, emotions erupted on social media between the wideout and members of the Eagles secondary. On Sunday, they will cross paths for the first time since.

“I have no choice but to see them, so I can’t really say if I want to not see them,” Smith-Schuster said. “That was in the past. I would say at the time, it’s kind of — what I said is what I did. But that’s in the past. I’m here with a whole new team, a whole new system. Super excited just to go out there and play and compete against some of these guys.”

Controversy continues to follow Josh McDaniels as a head coach: Long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now in the second year of his second stint as a head coach, and it appears this tenure is also off to a rocky start. While he is no longer asked to play the same all-encompassing role he had with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, there is one constant between his stints there and with the Las Vegas Raiders now: controversy.

The latest involves edge rusher Chandler Jones, who took to social media this week to go on a bizarre rant about problems with the organization and its head coach and general manager — another ex-Patriot, Dave Ziegler — in particular. Jones was ruled out for the team’s season opener.

“It’s a private matter. If there’s something to report on, we’ll let you know,” said McDaniels on Wednesday. “Right now, we’re going day-to-day. He won’t be here today, and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots will play their first game of the regular season on Sunday against the Eagles, and then enter their standard in-season rhythm. They will practice Wednesday through Friday with a walk-through on Saturday ahead of the Week 2 contest versus the visiting Miami Dolphins.