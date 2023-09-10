Patriots vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New England Patriots (+4) open their 2023-24 season by welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles (-4) to Foxboro.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to watch today’s game.

Week 1: Patriots vs. Eagles

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Broadcast: CBS/WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube Primetime/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SportsRadio 94WIP, ESPN Radio, SiriusXM (New England: 229, Philadelphia: 385)

Odds: Eagles -4 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Bleeding Green Nation

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

We will also deliver updates and analysis on social media, so give us a follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Also make sure to follow Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) and Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39), who will be live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.