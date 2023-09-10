The New England Patriots’ offensive line had its fair share of issues throughout the summer. Now, to start off the 2023 regular season, the unit will meet arguably the toughest challenge it will face the entire year.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not just play in the Super Bowl last season, they also registered a league-high 70 sacks — 15 more than the closest team. With most of their pass rush personnel still around, the pressure is on New England’s battered O-line to stand its ground.

Four of the five players tasked with doing so appear to be set in stone: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu are the projected starters from left tackle to right guard. The right tackle spot, meanwhile, has not yet officially been filled; the team has various candidates to start the game there.

For Patriots fans, however, there is only one true option: Calvin Anderson. As a look at the latest SB Nation Reacts survey shows, 69 percent of participating fans picked him as their RT of choice for the game against the Eagles.

Anderson joined the Patriots via a two-year free agency contract in March, and left a positive first impression on the team during offseason workouts. However, he was placed on the non-football illness list ahead of training camp and missed virtually the entire summer up until roster cutdown day.

The Patriots did activate him before the cutdown deadline, ensuring that he would be on their 53-man team to open the regular season. And with fellow tackle candidate Riley Reiff on injured reserve, he might just be moved into the starting lineup right away.

“Out of respect for all the coaches and stuff, I’m not at liberty to say any timelines or anything,” Anderson said in late August. “But I will say that we have a great coaching staff. They’ve helped me stay in it as much as you possibly can. Now that I’m back on the field, I’m just focusing on getting back in the rhythm, getting back in the groove. And I have a really good feeling about that.”

Whether or not that feeling will translate to him starting remains to be seen. At least as far as Patriots fans are concerned, however, he will be the top right tackle against Philadelphia — starting over rookie Sidy Sow (11%) and recent trade acquisitions Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (12%) and Vederian Lowe (8%).

