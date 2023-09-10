Instant analysis from Patriots’ 25-20 loss to Eagles

The New England Patriots opened the 2023 regular season in the rain and in defeat.

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles outlasted head coach Bill Belichick’s side by a score of 25-20 Sunday at Gillette Stadium, where the deficit stood at 16 points in the first quarter.

Here’s an initial glance back on what went into the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Jones goes from pick-six to 11 straight completions

Quarterback movement surfaced on the eve of the opener. It continued Sunday as Tom Brady made his return to Foxborough as a 2024 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee. But Mac Jones was there, too.

New England’s starter and captain went 35-of-54 passing for 316 yards with three touchdowns and one interception by game’s end. A high throw off the fingertips of wideout Kendrick Bourne became a pick-six on the first drive as cornerback Darius Slay took it 70 yards the other way. Four chances on third down were failed before the Patriots converted on back-to-back occasions and climbed back.

Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry on an out-and-up strike in the low red zone to get on the board against a renovated defense that allowed an NFL-best 4.9 net yards per pass attempt in 2022. He stayed warm, completing 11 passes in a row and turning back to Bourne down the middle of the field for 19 yards and a touchdown prior to halftime. And then back to Bourne in the back of the end zone to make it a 25-20 game on a 75-yard drive.

Down two starting guards, New England concedes two sacks

The Eagles amassed 70 sacks a season ago. On Sunday, the visitors would tally two against an offensive line that started Trent Brown at left tackle, Atonio Mafi at right guard, David Andrews at center, Sidy Sow at right guard and Calvin Anderson at right tackle. Those sacks arrived in the fourth quarter.

Both Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu were downgraded from questionable to scratched for the interior. Their respective snap percentages ranked No. 1 and No. 3 on last year’s Patriots offense, eclipsing 2,000 combined.

But the pass protection that remained with a pair of rookies on the interior held up for most of Week 1. The line was able to neutralize with motions, quick releases and no-huddle looks around it. No quarterback hits were credited until after the half. A turnover on downs was among them.

Containing Hurts

The task of slowing Jalen Hurts loomed. The Patriots were up for it on a counter run and a chase out of the pocket amid Philadelphia’s opening drive, yet a draw followed and moved the chains from third down to inside the 10. The next third down brought a different result. It brought a sack off the edge by perennial Pro Bowler Matthew Judon to force a field goal.

The escapable second-team All-Pro under center for the Eagles responded with points. The defense then responded by forcing five consecutive three-and-outs heading into intermission.

Hurts, who rushed nine times for 37 yards, finished 22-of-33 passing for 170 yards and one touchdown. Outside linebacker Josh Uche and blitzing rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez also had a hand in sacks. And a scrambled forced fumble by safety Jabrill Peppers gave the Patriots the football back down five with 3:37 to tick.

Bourne, Henry lead array of targets with three touchdowns

A knee injury kept DeVante Parker limited, questionable and ultimately inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff. In his absence, Bourne and Henry picked up the slack for the Patriots. The starters at wide receiver and tight end tallied 11 catches for 120 yards, three touchdowns and a one-handed conversion on fourth down against Philadelphia.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s huddle began the afternoon in “12” personnel and diversified with empty sets, pony sets and “13” personnel by the evening. Eight different Patriots caught at least a trio of passes.

Rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were on the field early and often. The sixth-rounder from Liberty accounted for 40 receiving yards with a long of 23. And the sixth-rounder from LSU frequented in the “X” role but failed to get his left foot in bounds on fourth down 24 seconds left.

New England’s backfield duo opens up in second half

Rhamondre Stevenson entered the opener listed as questionable due to an illness that sidelined him from practice on Friday. But after leading New England in scrimmage yards and also tying for the lead in touchdowns, he was held in check for much of Sunday.

The third-year running back’s first four carries led to five yards against the Eagles’ mountainous defensive line. Stevenson went on to rush for 25 yards and receive for 64 yards on 18 total touches. An elusive of 32 yards and 11 yards were logged through the air in the closing minutes.

August addition Ezekiel Elliott made his Patriots debut after spending the preseason in uniform on the sidelines. The two-time NFL leader in rushing yards took his first carry on the first series and picked up 11. A catch and fumble ensued on the next series, however. He ended the outing with 43 yards on a dozen opportunities.

Gonzalez among the starters against 1,000-yard Eagles wideouts

Coming off a combined 2,692 yards and 18 touchdowns, Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown saw 20 targets in Sunday’s elements.

The tandem would turn those targets into 14 catches and 126 yards. And one touchdown. The football largely stayed in front of the New England secondary.

With Jack Jones placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the Patriots started in the nickel with the No. 17 overall pick in Gonzalez working on both wideouts. He was joined by Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant at the cornerback spots and broke up a fourth-and-2 pass with two minutes to play. Earlier, hybrid rookie linebacker Marte Mapu was in coverage alongside him on an incompletion deep down the field.

Back for kickoffs and punts

Released at the NFL’s roster deadline and retained on the practice squad at its formation was Ty Montgomery. The veteran would be back on the 53 by Saturday, returning New England’s kickoffs with a long of 43 yards down the left sideline.

As for the three phases of Marcus Jones, the rookie first-team All-Pro from a year ago toed the sideline for a punt return of 21 with his initial chance. He did so after allowing a goal-line touchdown in coverage and appearing on offense as part of a fake screen.

A fumble recovery on defense followed.

Rookie specialists have a leg in things

A new era on special teams officially got underway on Sunday. It did with a fourth-round kicker by way of Eastern Michigan and Maryland as well as a sixth-round punter by way of Illinois and Michigan State.

Chad Ryland got the call for kickoffs into the end zone and went 2-of-2 on extra points. Bryce Baringer served as his holder and lofted five punts for an average of 45.2 yards per with a long of 65. Three punts downed inside the Eagles’ 20 were among them before a touchback.

But after New England’s offense was pushed out of range by a pair of holding penalties and a failed screen, Philadelphia answered off the uprights and through them with kicker Jake Elliott, who converted four field goals.