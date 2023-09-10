Week 1 of the NFL season is officially here.

While the opening weekend on the NFL does not have a major baring on the New England Patriots, there are some games that could impact them down the line.

Welcome to the first Patriots Rooting Guide of the year!

1:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-0): Go good game! In a NFC South battle, the winner here does not truly impact New England. | FOX

Houston Texans (0-0) at Baltimore Ravens (0-0): Go Texans! Beyond rooting for old pal Nick Caserio, Baltimore projects to be one of the many AFC teams in the playoff hunt. An early season loss may come in handy for the Patriots down the stretch. | CBS

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-0): Go good game! Both AFC teams project as playoff contenders, so a loss from either will help New England. | CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0): Go Colts! While it’s an AFC vs. AFC battle, the Colts are on New England’s schedule this season. A win could mean better strength of schedule for the Patriots. | FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Minnesota Vikings (0-0): Once again, go good game! Two NFC teams battle it out in Week 1 without much impact on New England. | CBS

Tennessee Titans (0-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-0): Go Saints! In an AFC vs. NFC matchup, New England will always root for the NFC. Plus, the Patriots play New Orleans later this season which could boost their strength of schedule. | CBS

San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0): Go 49ers! Another AFC vs. NFC matchup where we’ll push for the opposing conference. | FOX

Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at Washington Commanders (0-0): Go good game! While former Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort is now in New England, this game has no true impact in New England. | FOX

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0): Go good game! A NFC vs. NFC battle that has no major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0): Go Raiders! Josh McDaniels and Co. take on an opposing AFC team, but Vegas is once again on New England’s schedule this season. | CBS

Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-0): Go Chargers! Not much explanation needed here as any loss for the AFC East Dolphins will benefit New England. | CBS

Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0): Go good game! Another NFC vs. NFC battle. | FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0): Go... nobody? Despite Brian Daboll leading New York, they are the Giants. And the Cowboys, well, they are the Cowboys. | NBC

Make sure to check down below for the Pats Pulpit staff’s best picks today, while also heading to the comment section to discuss anything from Week 1 of the NFL season.