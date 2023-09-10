Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Eagles: Hunter Henry touchdown cuts deficit to 16-7 for New England

Football is officially back in Foxboro as the New England Patriots kick off their season on Sunday. Mac Jones, new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and the rest of the team will face an immediate challenge as New England welcomes the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to town.

Follow along for live updates from Gillette.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 16 Eagles

Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First Quarter

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense on the field first. Hurts started the game in the pouring rain by checking it down to Kenneth Gainwell for eight yards. A bad snap on second-down that lost yards was negated due to Deatrich Wise lining up offsides. Philly’s offense then continued to run through Gainwell who picked up 30 yards on four straight touches. Down just outside the red area, New England got Philly into a third-and-long, but a QB draw from Hurts picked up 14 yards and a conversion. On the following third-down, Matthew Judon got home for a sack. Philly settled for a field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Eagles]

New England’s first drive got off to a promising start as Hunter Henry and Ezekiel Elliott picked up first downs. Things that went south on third-and-four, as Mac Jones’ pass bounced off Kendrick Bourne’s hands to Darius Slay - who returned it 70 yards for a pick-six. [Patriots 0 : 10 Eagles]

The Patriots next drive didn't go any better. With Marcus Jones in at offense, a screen to Elliott resulted in a catch and fumble - recovered by Philadelphia.

The Eagles took over at New England’s 26-yard line following the turnover and Hurts hit A.J. Brown on second-down for a 14-yard gain. After a holding call on Kyle Dugger pushed Philadelphia inside the five-yard line, Hurts rolled to his right and hit DeVante Smith for a score. The extra point was pushed wide right. [Patriots 0 : 16 Eagles]

A 43-yard return from Ty Montgomery set New England’s offense up at their own 44-yard line, but it was a quick three-and-out for the unit.

Bryce Baringer’s punt started the Eagles’ next drive at their own 16-yard line. Facing a third-and-10, New England again dialed up pressure. A quick pass to A.J. Brown came up short of the sticks due to a strong tackle from Myles Bryant.

Second Quarter

New England’s offense continued to stay in neutral despite again starting with strong field position. Jones’ pass on third-down fell incomplete to Bourne, leading to a punt.

Another punt from Baringer backed Philly’s offense inside the 10-yard line. The Patriots defense held strong yet again forcing a quick three-and-out.

The Patriots next offense possession had a similar outcome as the past two. Facing a third-and-five, a low ball from Jones went through JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands at the sticks leading to a three-and-out and punt.

Philadelphia’s offense also stayed in neutral on their next drive. Again backed inside the 20-yard line, the Patriots forced a quick three-and-out with a strong third-down stop on a run by Boston Scott.

Facing an opening third-and-six, Jones stepped up and found Mike Gesicki for a first-down. That was all the momentum New England needed, as Jones then connected with JuJu and Demario Douglas for back-to-back first-down conversions. After another pass to Montgomery moved the chains, Jones hit Hunter Henry up the seam for a touchdown. [Patriots 7 : 16 Eagles]

The Patriots defense continued to make life difficult for Jalen Hurts and Co. After a first-down to A.J. Brown was negated due to a chop block, the Eagles picked up just seven more yards. Another penalty on Philly forced a re-punt, which Marcus Jones fair caught at the 37-yard line.