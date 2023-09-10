Three years after leaving the Patriots and seven months after his retirement from pro football, Tom Brady is back in New England.

The greatest quarterback in franchise and NFL history has returned to his old stomping grounds at Gillette Stadium for ceremonial reasons. Brady was invited to get honored at halftime of the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So far, the Patriots have kept their plans under wraps. Team owner Robert Kraft did say earlier this week, however, that the the team has planned “something special and unique” to celebrate the man who led New England to six Super Bowl wins.

“He’s really excited and I’m excited, because our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way,” Kraft told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. “We’re going to do something special and unique with him.”

The ceremony will be streamed live at patriots.com and the team’s social media channels, and you will also be able to watch it right here.