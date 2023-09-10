Patriots vs. Eagles inactives: Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu ruled out for season opener

The New England Patriots will kick off their regular season on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium. The Eagles are a formidable opponent, and the Patriots’ task is made no easier by the fact that they will not have all hands on deck for Week 1.

A look at the Patriots’ inactives list shows that multiple starter-level players have been ruled out.

Patriots inactives

LB Anfernee Jennings

G Michael Onwenu

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

G Cole Strange

CB Shaun Wade

The Patriots entered the weekend with six players on their injury report. Two of those have since been moved off the 53-man roster: Jack Jones will miss at least four games on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, with Matt Corral moving to the exempt/left squad list for undisclosed reasons.

Of the other four players on Friday’s practice report, meanwhile, three have been declared inactive. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is out with a knee injury, while starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu will miss the contest because of knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

All three projected as starters before the season, but the Patriots now have to go up against a talented Eagles team without them. Losing Strange and Onwenu in particular could be a problem; New England’s offensive line struggled without them over the course of the summer.

The three other inactives — Anfernee Jennings, Sam Roberts and Shaun Wade — are all depth options at this point in the season.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, on the other hand, is good to go. He was listed as questionable because of a reported stomach bug.

Eagles inactives

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Tanner McKee

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

RB Rashaad Penny

CB Eli Ricks

OL Tyler Steen

Philadelphia had no player listed on its injury report on Friday. The team’s inactives are therefore all healthy scratches.